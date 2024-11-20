LIVE | Jharkhand Elections Exit Poll Result 2024: Who Will Win - BJP Or JMM? Will Demographic Change Plank Hold?
As the polling ends today, the stage is set for exit polls that will be announced this evening after 6.30 pm. The first phase of elections was held on November 13. The second phase of polling took place on November 20.
Trending Photos
Jharkhand Exit Polls 2024 Live Updates: The voting for the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand is set to end today. As the polling ends today, the stage is set for exit polls that will be announced this evening after 6.30 pm. The state of Jharkhand saw a heated campaign that revolved around several prominent issues pertaining to the state.
The Jharkhand polls witnessed a two-way fight between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.
Key candidates in Jharkhand include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Other prominent candidates include former CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.
The first phase of elections was held on November 13. The second phase of polling took place on November 20. The counting of votes is set to take place on November 23.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections Exit Polls Result 2024 Live: Congress To Not Take Part In Exit Polls Today
Congress party will not be participating in the exit polls to be telecast today after the completion of the election process, party sources told news agency ANI.
Congress party will not be participating in the exit polls to be telecast today after the completion of the election process: Congress sources
— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Jharkhand Elections Exit Poll Result 2024 Live: Two-Way Fight Between BJP & JMM
The Jharkhand polls witnessed a two-way fight between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Live: Key Candidates In State
Key candidates in Jharkhand include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Other prominent candidates include former CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.