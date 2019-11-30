Jharkhand assembly election live updates: Voting begins for first phase, 189 candidates in fray in 13 seats

The first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly election begins today. Thirteen constituencies in six districts of Jharkhand go to polls in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election today, in which a state minister and state PCC president are key contestants.

Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections, said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Security has been beefed up in these constituencies and adequate arrangements have been made at all polling booths.

The district administration in Jharkhand has tightened the security in two assembly constituencies Latehar and Manika, where a Naxal attack took place a few days ago.The administration has expressed confidence that they have made all the requisite arrangements and are sure that the voting will take place in a peaceful manner in these constituencies.

