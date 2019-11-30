हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand assembly election live updates: Voting begins for first phase, 189 candidates in fray in 13 seats

The polling that is spread over five phases, will conclude on December 20 and the result for the same will be announced on December 23. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 07:38
Comments |
ANI Photo

The first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly election begins today. Thirteen constituencies in six districts of Jharkhand go to polls in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election today, in which a state minister and state PCC president are key contestants. 

Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections, said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Security has been beefed up in these constituencies and adequate arrangements have been made at all polling booths.

The district administration in Jharkhand has tightened the security in two assembly constituencies Latehar and Manika, where a Naxal attack took place a few days ago.The administration has expressed confidence that they have made all the requisite arrangements and are sure that the voting will take place in a peaceful manner in these constituencies.

Tune In to Zee News for latest updates on Jharkhand Assembly election. 

30 November 2019, 07:34 AM

Visuals: Voting underway in Chatra constituency in Jharkhand

30 November 2019, 07:32 AM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das appeals people to come out and vote in large numbers. "I appeal to all to vote in large numbers. Your one vote is important for the development of the state," he said. 

30 November 2019, 07:10 AM

Visual: First phase of polling for 13 seats begins in Jharkhand

30 November 2019, 07:07 AM

Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 3 pm today. 

30 November 2019, 07:07 AM

Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.

30 November 2019, 07:06 AM

The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.

30 November 2019, 07:06 AM

The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.

30 November 2019, 07:06 AM

By dialling 1950, voters will be able to register complaints on poll-related issues, EC officials said.

30 November 2019, 07:06 AM

Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.

30 November 2019, 07:06 AM

Seats for which polling will take place are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

