Jharkhand assembly election live updates: Voting begins for first phase, 189 candidates in fray in 13 seats

30 November 2019, 07:34 AM
Visuals: Voting underway in Chatra constituency in Jharkhand
30 November 2019, 07:32 AM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das appeals people to come out and vote in large numbers. "I appeal to all to vote in large numbers. Your one vote is important for the development of the state," he said.
30 November 2019, 07:10 AM
Visual: First phase of polling for 13 seats begins in Jharkhand
30 November 2019, 07:07 AM
Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 3 pm today.
30 November 2019, 07:07 AM
Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.
30 November 2019, 07:06 AM
The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.
30 November 2019, 07:06 AM
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.
30 November 2019, 07:06 AM
By dialling 1950, voters will be able to register complaints on poll-related issues, EC officials said.
30 November 2019, 07:06 AM
Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.
30 November 2019, 07:06 AM
Seats for which polling will take place are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.