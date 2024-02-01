trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716523
HEMANT SOREN

Jharkhand Live Updates| Hemant Soren Produced Before Ranchi Court

Soren has already moved to the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the ED. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
LIVE Blog

Jharkhand Live Updates: Senior JMM leader Hemant Soren was produced before a PMLA court in Ranchi by the Enforcement Directorate today the ED is likely to demand 10 to 15 days of custody of the former Jharkhand CM. 

The resignation of Hemant Soren from the Chief Minister's position last night has paved the way for the swearing-in of new Chief Minister, Champai Soren, who claimed the support of 47 legislators, but as of this afternoon, no invitation has been received from the Raj Bhavan, causing concerns among the leaders of the grand alliance. Speculations are rife in the political corridors of Ranchi about the possibility of a 'political play'. Questions are being raised about the commencement of 'Operation Lotus'.

01 February 2024
15:17 PM

Hemant Soren ED Custody Live Updates

According to sources, ED has demanded 10 days custody of Hemant Soren in the alleged land scam case.

