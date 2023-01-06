LIVE Updates | Uttrakhand Landslides & Crisis: Two action plans to save Joshimath, government send expert team

The effect of climate change is spoiling the mood of the Himalayas. Unpredictable disasters coming year after year are frightening. If we look at the events of the last few years, it is known how the Himalayan region has had to go through a big tragedy due to unseasonal rains, floods and landslides. Currently, there is concern everywhere about Joshimath city in Uttarakhand. According to the Uttarakhand Disaster and Accident Synopsis (UDAS) report, 700 houses in Joshimath are not fit to live in. Now the PMO is also monitoring the matter, but the question is arising about how this situation came about in Joshimath? Joshimath city is important from an ancient, spiritual and strategic point of view, but the existence of the city is in danger. Landslides happening from place to place in the city are continuously increasing. Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini said that information has also been sought from the PMO on the Joshimath landslide. The matter is also being monitored by the PMO.