LIVE Updates | Uttrakhand Landslides & Crisis: Two action plans to save Joshimath, government send expert team
Joshimath Sinking: The landslide in Joshimath was attributed to haphazard construction, seepage of water, erosion of topsoil and obstruction of natural flow of water streams due to man-made reasons.
- Colonies and hotels are being evacuated.
- The district administration shifted some 70 families to the guesthouse in the last three days.
- Ten more families were shifted to safer places on Thursday.
The effect of climate change is spoiling the mood of the Himalayas. Unpredictable disasters coming year after year are frightening. If we look at the events of the last few years, it is known how the Himalayan region has had to go through a big tragedy due to unseasonal rains, floods and landslides. Currently, there is concern everywhere about Joshimath city in Uttarakhand. According to the Uttarakhand Disaster and Accident Synopsis (UDAS) report, 700 houses in Joshimath are not fit to live in. Now the PMO is also monitoring the matter, but the question is arising about how this situation came about in Joshimath? Joshimath city is important from an ancient, spiritual and strategic point of view, but the existence of the city is in danger. Landslides happening from place to place in the city are continuously increasing. Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini said that information has also been sought from the PMO on the Joshimath landslide. The matter is also being monitored by the PMO.
Uttarakhand News: Two action plans to save Joshimath, government send expert team
The government will prepare two action plans to save Joshimath which is continuously sinking. The government has sent an expert team headed by Secretary of Disaster Management Dr. Ranjit Sinha to Joshimath for this, which will submit its report after studying all aspects. Due to frequent landslides in Joshimath, cracks have started increasing in houses, walls and roads. Water has started coming out from under people's houses.
Joshimath Latest News: 30% bookings in hotels canceled, landslide hugely affecting tourism
The effect of the landslide in Joshimath is affecting tourism. Auli and Joshimath used to attract around 2,000 tourists daily during winters, but the number of tourists has come down by 30 per cent due to the threat of landslides. Tourists are also canceling advance bookings for hotels. The closure of the ropeway in Auli till further notice has also affected the number of tourists. Here, 45 tourists who had made advance bookings for the tourism department had to reach Joshimath in their vehicles due to the closure of the ropeway.
