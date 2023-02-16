LIVE Updates | Kailashahar Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Moboshar Ali vs Md. Abdul Matin vs Birajit Sinha - Check Latest Updates

Kailashahar Live: Polling across all the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura began on Thursday morning at 7 AM amid tight security. The polling exercise will conclude at 4 PM. According to the Election Commission of India, polling is underway at 3,337 polling stations. As many as 1,100 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. Kailashahar Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 60 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Tripura state in India. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Communist Party Of India (marxist). In 2018, Moboshar Ali of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) won the seat by defeating Nitish De of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4834 votes. Kailashahar Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 60 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Tripura which comes under the Unakoti district of the state. Kailashahar is the fourth largest urban area in Tripura, located near the northwest Bangladesh border.

It serves as the administrative hub for the Unakoti district and is a municipal council inside the Gaurnagar block. The longest river in Tripura, Manu, flows through the city and is flanked by Unakoti hills. The Tripuri Kingdom's first capital was Kailashahar. About 136.8 kilometres separate the Town from Agartala, the nation's capital. The Town and Bangladesh are separated by a 320.46 km long international border. Moboshar Ali, a candidate for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is the current MLA for the Constituency. With 18,093 votes, he defeated BJP contender Nitish De to win the seat for the party in the 2018 Assembly elections by a margin of 4,834 votes.