LIVE Updates | Kailashahar Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Moboshar Ali vs Md. Abdul Matin vs Birajit Sinha - Check Latest Updates

Polling for the Tripura assembly elections began amid tight security at 7 am. Former CPI (M) leader and MLA Moboshar Ali will contest for the BJP against Congress state chief Birajit Sinha and AIT's Md. Abdul Matin, scroll down for the latest updates.
Kailashahar Live: Polling across all the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura began on Thursday morning at 7 AM amid tight security. The polling exercise will conclude at 4 PM. According to the Election Commission of India, polling is underway at 3,337 polling stations. As many as 1,100 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. Kailashahar Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 60 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Tripura state in India. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Communist Party Of India (marxist). In 2018, Moboshar Ali of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) won the seat by defeating Nitish De of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4834 votes. Kailashahar Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 60 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Tripura which comes under the Unakoti district of the state. Kailashahar is the fourth largest urban area in Tripura, located near the northwest Bangladesh border.
It serves as the administrative hub for the Unakoti district and is a municipal council inside the Gaurnagar block. The longest river in Tripura, Manu, flows through the city and is flanked by Unakoti hills. The Tripuri Kingdom's first capital was Kailashahar. About 136.8 kilometres separate the Town from Agartala, the nation's capital. The Town and Bangladesh are separated by a 320.46 km long international border. Moboshar Ali, a candidate for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is the current MLA for the Constituency. With 18,093 votes, he defeated BJP contender Nitish De to win the seat for the party in the 2018 Assembly elections by a margin of 4,834 votes.
Tripura Voter Turnout till 11 am
Tripura recorded 31.23% voter turnout till 11 am on the polling day for assembly election.
#TripuraAssemblyElections2023 | 31.23% voter turnout recorded till 11 am pic.twitter.com/6C14kYRIRE
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise says Narendra Modi
Kailashahar Assembly Election Live Updates: Voters from the International Border area
Voters from the International Border area are one the way to cast their vote.@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI #TripuraAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/soGHGj6s4o
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
#Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha casts his vote in Agartala. Polling underway in 60 seats of #Tripura. #TripuraAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/6MAJkhI6ee
— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) February 16, 2023
