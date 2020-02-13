Karnataka bandh, Bangalore bandh live updates

13 February 2020, 07:47 AM
Karnataka government has announced that schools and colleges across the state will function as usual
Praveen Shetty, the leader of one of the factions of KRV, has revealed that a huge rally will be taken out from Anekal Toll Gate to the residence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has said that he is ready to hold talks with protesters. The CM assured that the govt is committed to allocating more jobs for Kannadiga youths in the government as well as the private sectors
The Karnataka government has assured that the bus services will be operated as usual.
Bengaluru Police chief Bhaskar Rao has said permission has not been given to the protest and none can forcibly shut shops or businesses.
Several pro-Kannada outfits have called bandh demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Report
Karnataka bandh, which will begin from 6 am till 6 pm, is likely to impact life in Bengaluru as well as in other parts of the state.
Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a day-long bandh in Karnataka today.