हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Karnataka bandh, Bangalore bandh live updates

The Karnataka bandh, which began from 6 am till 6 pm, is likely to impact life in Bengaluru as well as in other parts of the state. Interestingly, Ola and Uber drivers have also extended support to the bandh. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 07:53
Comments |

BANGALORE: Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a congregation of various pro-Kannada organisations, has called for a state-wide bandh in Karnataka on Thursday (February 13, 2020) demanding reservation in jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors. The Karnataka bandh, which began from 6 am till 6 pm, is likely to impact life in Bengaluru as well as in other parts of the state. Interestingly, Ola and Uber drivers have also extended support to the bandh. 

In Bengaluru, some other drivers’ associations, including Jai Bharatha Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association and Adarsha Auto and Taxi Union have also supported the bandh. Several other organisations like the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and Lorry Owners Association have supported the February 13 bandh. 

In the wake of the bandh, the Bangalore University has postponed all the post-graduate examinations scheduled for February 13 (Thursday). Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said permission has not been given to the protest and none can forcibly shut shops or businesses. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged protesters to desist from causing any inconvenience to the general public. He has also said that he is ready for talks and committed to providing jobs for Kannadiga youths in the government as well as the private sectors.  

Tune in to Zee News for live updates about Karnataka bandh - 

13 February 2020, 07:47 AM

Karnataka government has announced that schools and colleges across the state will function as usual

13 February 2020, 07:47 AM

Praveen Shetty, the leader of one of the factions of KRV, has revealed that a huge rally will be taken out from Anekal Toll Gate to the residence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today

13 February 2020, 07:46 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has said that he is ready to hold talks with protesters. The CM assured that the govt is committed to allocating more jobs for Kannadiga youths in the government as well as the private sectors

13 February 2020, 07:44 AM

The Karnataka government has assured that the bus services will be operated as usual.

13 February 2020, 07:35 AM

Bengaluru Police chief Bhaskar Rao has said permission has not been given to the protest and none can forcibly shut shops or businesses.

13 February 2020, 07:34 AM

Several pro-Kannada outfits have called bandh demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Report

13 February 2020, 07:09 AM

Karnataka bandh, which will begin from 6 am till 6 pm, is likely to impact life in Bengaluru as well as in other parts of the state.

13 February 2020, 07:08 AM

Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a day-long bandh in Karnataka today. 

Must Watch

PT37M45S

Deshhit: Know top 20 news stories of the day