Karnataka bandh, Bangalore bandh live updates

BANGALORE: Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a congregation of various pro-Kannada organisations, has called for a state-wide bandh in Karnataka on Thursday (February 13, 2020) demanding reservation in jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors. The Karnataka bandh, which began from 6 am till 6 pm, is likely to impact life in Bengaluru as well as in other parts of the state. Interestingly, Ola and Uber drivers have also extended support to the bandh.

In Bengaluru, some other drivers’ associations, including Jai Bharatha Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association and Adarsha Auto and Taxi Union have also supported the bandh. Several other organisations like the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and Lorry Owners Association have supported the February 13 bandh.

In the wake of the bandh, the Bangalore University has postponed all the post-graduate examinations scheduled for February 13 (Thursday). Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said permission has not been given to the protest and none can forcibly shut shops or businesses. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged protesters to desist from causing any inconvenience to the general public. He has also said that he is ready for talks and committed to providing jobs for Kannadiga youths in the government as well as the private sectors.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates about Karnataka bandh -