Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | LIVE Updates: 'Misgovernance Of Congress Forced Sisters And Mothers...', Says PM Modi

In Karnataka, political parties are becoming more competitive ahead of the Assembly elections. The Karnataka Assembly elections are less than a week away, and all the political parties are doing all in their power to win the vote. A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its election pledges, the Congress Party released its election manifesto on Tuesday. The manifesto was unveiled in Bengaluru in the presence of party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Dr. Parameshwaraji, and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at three electoral rallies on Wednesday in Mudabidre, Ankola, and Baihongal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, will hold two rallies and a roadshow in the state. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Check out all the live updates on the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 on Zee News English