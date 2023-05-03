Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | LIVE Updates: 'Misgovernance Of Congress Forced Sisters And Mothers...', Says PM Modi
Karnataka Election: Battle lines have been drawn for a tense electoral contest between the BJP and the Congress with one week to go until the Karnataka assembly elections. The difficulty for the BJP is to dislodge the anti-incumbency against its government, whereas the Congress hinges on how much of that anti-incumbency still bubbles up to the surface.
- Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at three electoral rallies on Wednesday.
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold two rallies and a roadshow in the state today.
In Karnataka, political parties are becoming more competitive ahead of the Assembly elections. The Karnataka Assembly elections are less than a week away, and all the political parties are doing all in their power to win the vote. A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its election pledges, the Congress Party released its election manifesto on Tuesday. The manifesto was unveiled in Bengaluru in the presence of party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Dr. Parameshwaraji, and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at three electoral rallies on Wednesday in Mudabidre, Ankola, and Baihongal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, will hold two rallies and a roadshow in the state. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Karnataka Minister Slams Congress Over Bajrang Dal Ban Pledge
Karnataka Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar criticized the Congress party's pledge to outlaw Bajrang Dal if they win the election, saying the action was taken to please Muslims. The minister said in a series of tweets that Bajrang Dal is not an anti-social group and that it works to defend the Hindu community and gomata (mother cow). The Bajrang Dal, whose state convenor was Kumar, described itself as a group of activists willing to make any sacrifice for the Hindu cause.
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಹಿಂದು ವಿರೋಧಿ ನಿಲುವಿಗೆ ಧಿಕ್ಕಾರ. ಭಜರಂಗದಳ ಎನ್ನುವುದು ಸಮಾಜ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಸಂಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲ.
ಹಿಂದು ಸಮಾಜದ ರಕ್ಷಣೆಗಾಗಿ, ಗೋಮಾತೆಯ ಹಿತಕ್ಕಾಗಿ, ಹಿಂದು ಸೋದರಿಯರ ಮಾನ ಸಮ್ಮಾನ ಸಂರಕ್ಷಣೆಗಾಗಿ ಎಂಥ ತ್ಯಾಗಕ್ಕೂ ಸಿದ್ದವಾಗಿರುವ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಪಡೆ. ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಓಲೈಕೆಗಾಗಿ ಭಜರಂಗದಳ ನಿಷೇಧಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆಂಬ ದಾಷ್ಟ್ಯವೇ ? (2/3)
