Karnataka political crisis Live Updates: SC to decide fate of rebel MLAs on Wednesday

The Supreme Court will deliver the judgment on the pleas of 15 rebel Karnataka legislators on Wednesday (July 17) at 10:30 am. The top court had reserved its order on the pleas seeking direction for Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations.

Fifteen MLAs from the ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance moved the court seeking direction for the Speaker to accept their resignation from the Legislative Assembly. Following this, counter petitions were filed by the Karnataka Chief Minister and the Assembly Speaker.

The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis following the resignation of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the membership of the House. The resignation of all dissenting MLAs from Congress and JDS have not been accepted yet by the Speaker but if they are, the tally of Congress-JDS in the Karnataka Assembly will come down to 100. The BJP has 105 MLAs and also has the support of two Independents.

Here are the live updates: