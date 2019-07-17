Karnataka political crisis Live Updates: SC to decide fate of rebel MLAs on Wednesday

17 July 2019, 07:08 AM
BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa was seen engrossed in a game of cricket with BJP MLAs at Ramada resort in Bengaluru on Tuesday. In the evening, Yeddyurappa also listened to `Bhajans` (devotional songs) along with his colleagues. Many MLAs were seen singing bhajan "Raghupati raghav raja ram".
17 July 2019, 07:04 AM
"It is the motive which is important. Eleven people are hunting in a pack. They flew to Mumbai when they could have met the Speaker," said Karnataka rebel MLAs hearing in Supreme Court: Dr Rajeev Dhawan, senior lawyer appearing for Karnataka Chief Minister.
Mukul Rohatgi, representing 10 rebel MLAs says, The Speaker can't hold the resignation for so many days. The rule states it has to be decided soon. This is an attempt to scuttle their resignations. The Speaker is trying to make a decision on both the issues-resignation and disqualification-at the same time."
17 July 2019, 07:00 AM
The hearings of the rebel MLAs, the Speaker and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was concluded in the SC on Tuesday before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The other two judges in the bench are Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose. Advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented the 15 rebel MLAs and urged the SC to continue with its interim order directing the Speaker to maintain status quo on resignations and disqualification of the rebel MLAs. He also urged the top court to exempt the rebel MLAs from appearing on the basis of the whips issued by their respective parties when they go to the Assembly during no-confidence motion.
Kumaraswamy's advocate Rajeev Dhavan told the SC that it had no jurisdiction to pass the two interim orders asking Assembly Speaker to decide on the resignation of 15 rebel MLAs and also to maintain the status quo on their resignations and disqualification. Dhavan argued that the SC cannot force the Assembly Speaker to take a decision in this matter in a time bound manner. "When resignation process is not in order, court cannot direct Speaker to decide by 6PM," Dhavan told the bench. Kumaraswamy's counsel launched a scathing attack on the rebel MLAs and accused them of conniving to destabilise the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.