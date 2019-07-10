Karnataka crisis live updates: Minister DK Shivakumar won't be allowed to meet dissident MLAs, says Mumbai Police

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, senior Congress leader and minister DK Shivakumar is slated to fly to Mumbai on Wednesday in a bid to pacify the disgruntled MLAs. However, ahead of his visit, ten rebel Congress MLAs, residing at a hotel here, have written to Mumbai Police seeking security cover.

In their letter to Mumbai Police, the legislators have claimed that they feel "threatened" by the thought that Shivakumar may "storm into" the hotel they are residing in.

Among the MLAs who have signed the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavraj, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh Kumutali.

