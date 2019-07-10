Karnataka crisis live updates: Minister DK Shivakumar won't be allowed to meet dissident MLAs, says Mumbai Police

10 July 2019, 08:14 AM
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is currently on his way from the airport to the hotel where 10 rebel MLAs are staying, reports ANI.
10 July 2019, 08:08 AM
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying, says Mumbai Police
10 July 2019, 07:59 AM
Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We've come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar.
10 July 2019, 07:58 AM
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai; Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police are deployed outside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.
10 July 2019, 07:16 AM
As Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is coming to Bombay to meet rebel MLAs, senior Congress party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azada and Kapil Sibbal have already arrived in Bengaluru to meet coalition leaders.
10 July 2019, 06:45 AM
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda leave for Mumbai on a special flight from Bengaluru, reports ANI.
10 July 2019, 06:37 AM
Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (Northern Region) reaches Hotel Renaissance in Powai where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.
10 July 2019, 06:34 AM
Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police arrive at the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.The MLAs had earlier written a letter to Police stating "We heard CM & DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened"
10 July 2019, 06:33 AM
We're not satisfied with alliance govt as there is no unity between the 2 parties. Congress has also troubled HD Kumaraswamy a lot, they didn't let him do what he wanted. We'll go & meet the Speaker when he calls us, we've not left the party, only resigned as MLAs: JD(S) MLA N Gowda
10 July 2019, 06:32 AM
Allegations of horse-trading are far from the truth, we have not come here for money and nobody is paying us. We told them our problems a hundred times but they did not listen, some ministers were having fun: Rebel Karnataka JD(S) MLA Narayana Gowda
10 July 2019, 06:27 AM
Security has been increased outside Hotel Renaissance in Powai where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. The MLAs had earlier written a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police stating "We've heard CM & DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened."
10 July 2019, 06:26 AM
Senior Congress leader and minister DK Shivakumar is slated to fly to Mumbai on Wednesday in a bid to pacify the disgruntled MLAs. However, ahead of his visit, ten rebel Congress MLAs, residing at a hotel here, have written to Mumbai Police seeking security cover.