Karnataka political crisis live updates: Congress-JDS coalition stable, no need to worry, says CM ahead of Monsoon session

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 12, 2019 - 08:02
Image Credit: ANI

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, the Monsoon session of the state assembly is set to commence from Friday in order to pass the finance bill. The chief whip of the Congress-JSD coalition government, Ganesh Hukkeri, had issued a whip asking all legislators of both the parties to attend the first day of the Monsoon session of the assembly on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to hear a plea filed by a group of dissident Karnataka ruling coalition MLAs seeking its intervention in their case. In their plea, the MLAs have accused the assembly Speaker of not discharging his constitutional duties and not approving their resignations.

During a hearing on Thursday, the top court had asked the 10 MLAs to appear before the Speaker and requested the latter “to grant them an audience at the same time”. Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had asserted that he needs time to examine the resignations submitted by rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the decision taken by the Speaker has to be interim

The Congress-JDS government, which came to power around 13 months ago, plunged into a serious crisis on Saturday following the resignation of over a dozen MLAs from the two parties.

 

12 July 2019, 07:57 AM

Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel - late on Thursday. They had met Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru after they were directed by Supreme Court to meet the Speaker at 6 PM and resubmit their resignations.

 

12 July 2019, 06:52 AM

Congress-JDS coalition in the state is going strong despite the efforts to destabilise. We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions: CM HD Kumaraswamy. 

12 July 2019, 06:49 AM

Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had asserted that he needs time to examine the resignations submitted by rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. A top court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said on Thursday that the decision taken by the Speaker has to be interim.

 

12 July 2019, 06:48 AM

The Supreme Court is also expected to hear a plea filed by a group of dissident Karnataka ruling coalition MLAs seeking its intervention in the case. In their plea, the MLAs have accused the assembly Speaker of not discharging his constitutional duties and not approving their resignations.

12 July 2019, 06:47 AM

The chief whip of the Congress-JSD coalition government, Ganesh Hukkeri, had issued a whip asking all legislators of both the parties to attend the first day of Monsoon Session of Assembly on Friday.

12 July 2019, 06:47 AM

The Monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly will begin from Friday in order to pass the finance bill.

