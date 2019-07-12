Karnataka political crisis live updates: Congress-JDS coalition stable, no need to worry, says CM ahead of Monsoon session

12 July 2019, 07:57 AM
Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel - late on Thursday. They had met Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru after they were directed by Supreme Court to meet the Speaker at 6 PM and resubmit their resignations.
12 July 2019, 06:52 AM
Congress-JDS coalition in the state is going strong despite the efforts to destabilise. We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions: CM HD Kumaraswamy.
12 July 2019, 06:49 AM
Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had asserted that he needs time to examine the resignations submitted by rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. A top court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said on Thursday that the decision taken by the Speaker has to be interim.
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar: I need to examine these resignations (of rebel MLAs) all night and ascertain if they are genuine. pic.twitter.com/cLZY5Jk8cn
12 July 2019, 06:48 AM
The Supreme Court is also expected to hear a plea filed by a group of dissident Karnataka ruling coalition MLAs seeking its intervention in the case. In their plea, the MLAs have accused the assembly Speaker of not discharging his constitutional duties and not approving their resignations.
12 July 2019, 06:47 AM
The chief whip of the Congress-JSD coalition government, Ganesh Hukkeri, had issued a whip asking all legislators of both the parties to attend the first day of Monsoon Session of Assembly on Friday.
12 July 2019, 06:47 AM
The Monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly will begin from Friday in order to pass the finance bill.