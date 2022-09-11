NewsIndia
KARNATAKA PUC RESULT 2022

Karnataka PUC II Supply result LIVE UPDATES: 2nd PUC Supplementary Result TOMORROW at 11 AM on karresults.nic.in- Check latest updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow at 11 AM, scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:45 PM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

Karnataka PUC II Supply result LIVE : Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 was earlier expected to be announced on 8 September will now be announced today, 12 September as per the state education minister, B.C. Nagesh, the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be declared on September 12, 2022 on the official website – karresults.nic.in. The state education minister took to Twitter to announce the official date and time of the release of the Karnataka PUC II Supply Results. “Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am,” tweeted the education minister.

Once released, students would be able to check their 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 by entering their credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth and other similar details. As per the announcement by BC Nagesh. The result will be made available online after 11 AM on Monday, September 12, 2022.

11 September 2022
20:44 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam result 2022: Steps to download result

Visit the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.

The result link will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result link and enter the login details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

20:43 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Number of candidates 

Around 6.84 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. The result was announced on June 18, 2022. 

20:41 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC revaluation result 2022: Website to check your result

karresults.nic.in

20:39 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: TOMORROW

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 date and time have been announced. The results will be declared on September 12, 2022 at 11 am. 

