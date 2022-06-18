NewsIndia
Karnataka PUC Result 2022 LIVE updates: 2nd PUC results on June 18 at karresults.nic.in- Check time and more details here

The Link for Karnataka PUC Result 2022 will be available for students at karresults.nic.in from 11:30 am onwards. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Karnataka PUC Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka has announced the date and time for the release of board exam results for the Pre-University Course (PUC) II 2022. Karnataka DPUE is scheduled to announce the PUC Results 2022 today, June 18 at 11:00 AM at a press conference. Results, once released PUC 2nd results 2022 will be available for students at karresults.nic.in from 11:30 am onwards. The PUC Examination board conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 exam between April 22 to May 18, 2022, across the state. The candidates must be eagerly waiting for their result declaration. 

As many as 6,84,255 students are awaiting for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result. As per the Education Department Officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates enrolled for this year's exam. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest and live updates on Karnataka PUC Result 2022

18 June 2022
08:41 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC exams

Around 6.8 lakh students had applied for the PUC 2nd-year exams, however, a large number of students could not appear for the exam. On the first day of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, as many as 7,856 candidates missed their exams.

08:35 AM

Karnataka PUC Results 2022: Where to check 2nd PUC results

Result of Karnataka class 12th once announced will be made available online for students from 11:30 onwards. To download the 2nd PUC result 2022, students shall visit the official website - karresults.nic.in. Around 6 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state.

08:29 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 date and time

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be announced today, 18th June 2022 - Saturday at 11 AM in a press meet. Following this, the PUE Department will make the 2nd PUC Results 2022 Karnataka available to all the students online via the official website - karresults.nic.in at 11:30 AM onwards. The date and time for Karnataka 12th Result 2022 has been confirmed by the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh in a tweet recently. 

