Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827644https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kerala-bumper-lottery-result-today-04-12-2024-pooja-bumper-br-100-wednesday-lucky-draw-result-to-be-out-at-2-pm-12-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-2827644.html
NewsIndia
KERALA POOJA BUMPER BR 100 LOTTERY RESULT

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 04.12.2024 (SHORTLY) Live: Pooja Bumper BR 100 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 2 PM- 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY BUMPER RESULT Wednesday 04-12-2024 LIVE: Pooja BR-100 Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries. Pooja Bumper lottery draw is held this year on December 4 at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 12 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 10:46 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Bumper Result Wednesday 04-12-2024 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala 'Pooja Bumper BR-100' Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, December 04, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Pooja Bumper BR-100" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Pooja bumper 2024 lottery ticket price is Rupees 300 only. The first-place winner will receive a bumper Rs. 12 Crore. Scroll down for the complete winners list. 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-12-2024 December: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR POOJA Bumper BR-100 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 50 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 04-12-2024: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For Pooja Bumper BR-100 LOTTERY

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 2000

8th Prize: Rs. 1000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

04 December 2024
10:45 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 04-12-2024 LIVE: One Of The Biggest Bumper Prize 12 Crores

Kerala lottery result on 04th December 2024 will release one of its biggest prize money lucky draw result of all time. Pooja Bumper BR 100 first prize winner will receive a bumper prize of 12 crores. 

 

10:25 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Access Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

10:15 IST

LIVE | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for December 04, 2024. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets

10:06 IST

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 04-12-2024 LIVE: Pooja Bumper BR-100 Lucky Draw Result Time

Kerala Lottery Result Today for  Pooja Bumper BR-100 Wednesday is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 1.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Thiruvonam will start at 1.55 pm and official result will be published at 2 pm today. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
NEWS ON ONE CLICK