Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 04.12.2024 (SHORTLY) Live: Pooja Bumper BR 100 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 2 PM- 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY BUMPER RESULT Wednesday 04-12-2024 LIVE: Pooja BR-100 Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries. Pooja Bumper lottery draw is held this year on December 4 at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 12 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-12-2024 December: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR POOJA Bumper BR-100 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 50 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result 04-12-2024 LIVE: One Of The Biggest Bumper Prize 12 Crores
Kerala lottery result on 04th December 2024 will release one of its biggest prize money lucky draw result of all time. Pooja Bumper BR 100 first prize winner will receive a bumper prize of 12 crores.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Access Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for December 04, 2024. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 04-12-2024 LIVE: Pooja Bumper BR-100 Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Pooja Bumper BR-100 Wednesday is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 1.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Thiruvonam will start at 1.55 pm and official result will be published at 2 pm today.
