Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 09-10-2024 (Shortly) Live: Thiruvonam Bumper BR 99 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 2 PM- 25 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 09-10-2024 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala 'Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99' Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, October 09, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The Thiruvonam Bumper offers the chance to win the biggest single-ticket prize in India, a whopping Rs 25 crore for the first prize. Scroll down for the complete winners list.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-10-2024 October: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 Lucky Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 25 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 50 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 09-10-2024: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 Draw

1st Prize: Rs 25 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 2000

8th Prize: Rs. 1000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)