LIVE | Kerala Nirmal NR-388 Lottery Result Today (SHORTLY): Lucky Draw and Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM, Check www.keralalotteries.net
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 12 July 2024 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive a Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winner's list of Kerala's NIRMAL NR-388 lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 12 July 2024 Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala Lottery result for "NIRMAL NR-388" Result on behalf of the Kerala government. Today, July 12, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "NIRMAL NR-388" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the NIRMAL NR-388 outcomes from July 12, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-388 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 12 July 2024 : FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-388 LOTTERY To Be Announced Soon
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced Soon
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS: To Be Announced Soon
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh: To Be Announced Soon
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000: To Be Announced Soon
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000: To Be Announced Soon
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000: To Be Announced Soon
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500: To Be Announced Soon
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100: To Be Announced Soon
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for July 12, 2024. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.