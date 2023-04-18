Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 18.04.2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-361 Lucky Draw Result Soon, Check Full List Of Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 18-04-2023: On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Sthree Sakthi SS-361 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Sthree Sakthi SS-361 result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Sthree Sakthi SS-361 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.
Of the seven weekly lotteries, Sthree Sakthi is one. Every Tuesday at 3 pm is the time for the Sthree Sakthi lottery draw. Every lottery has an alphabetical code, and the Sthree Sakthi lottery code is "SS" and includes the draw number as well as the code. Sthree Sakthi lottery tickets only cost Rs. 40. The Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes the lottery in 12 series, though the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were released for sale. The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declares 'Sthree Sakthi SS 361 Result' today. Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS.361 will be drawn Today on 18th Sthree Sakthi 2023 at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram.The winner of the top prize received 75 lakh rupees.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-361
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
It is advised that prize winners cross-check their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and turn in their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving them.
Kerala Lottery Purchase In Kerala
If you purchase the Kerala lottery online, you will undoubtedly face consequences. Because the state government forbade the sale of Kerala lottery tickets via the internet in any form. Additionally, Kerala forbids the sale of online lottery games, and offenders risk punishment.
How to check Kerala Lottery Results Online
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala Lottery Prize Structures
The revised prize structures for the Kerala lottery had been updated properly on our official website keralalotteries.net. The available prize structures are Fifty Fifty Prize Structure, Win-Win Prize Structure, Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure, Akshaya Prize Structure, Karunya Plus Prize Structure, Nirmal Prize Structure, Karunya Prize Structure, Bhagyamithra Prize Structure (Monthly Lottery), and the Bumper Prize Structure which contains almost all the prize structures for the six bumpers.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The seven daily lotteries are the Fifty-Fifty lottery on Sunday, the Win-Win lottery on Monday, Sthree Sakthi Lottery on Tuesday, Akshaya Lottery on Wednesday, Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, Nirmal lottery on Friday, and Karunya lottery on Saturday. Unfortunately, the sale of the Pournami lottery had been temporarily stopped by the government and they launched a new scheme in Monthly Lottery named Bhagyamithra Lottery. Kerala lottery result live updates will be published at 2.55 pm on our website www.keralalotteries.net and the official result will be updated at 4 pm.
Sthree Sakthi SS-361 lottery Lucky Draw Today
Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket has 9 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 75 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 5000 respectively. A total of 279733 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.