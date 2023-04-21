Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced) 21-04-2023: Nirmal NR-325 Lucky Draw Result Announced- Check Full List Of Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 21-04-2023: On Friday, April 21, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Nirmal NR-325 Kerala Lottery. Today at 3 pm, all Nirmal NR-325 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lotteries Outcome for today, April 21, 2023, will be released soon. Live Kerala lotto results for Nirmal NR 325 will begin at 2:55 PM on Friday, with the official result being released at 3 PM. The Nirmal lottery ticket outcome draw for the 21-04-2023 Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-325 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-325 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result April 21 Live Updates: Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Result 2023, April 21, 2023 Live Updates : Nirmal NR-325 Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR-325 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Nirmal NR-325 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.