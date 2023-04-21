topStoriesenglish2597482
Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced) 21-04-2023: Nirmal NR-325 Lucky Draw Result Announced- Check Full List Of Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 21-04-2023: On Friday, April 21, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Nirmal NR-325 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Nirmal NR-325 result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Nirmal NR-325 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.

Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced) 21-04-2023: Nirmal NR-325 Lucky Draw Result Announced- Check Full List Of Winners
Today's draw for the Nirmal NR 325 lottery in Kerala will occur. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries Outcome for today, April 21, 2023, will be released soon. Live Kerala lotto results for Nirmal NR 325 will begin at 2:55 PM on Friday, with the official result being released at 3 PM. The Nirmal lottery ticket outcome draw for the 21-04-2023 Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the 21.04.2023 NR-325 outcomes here. Don't miss today's live Kerala Lotto Nirmal results on Zee News English.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-325 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-325 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

21 April 2023
14:38 PM

Kerala Lottery Result  April 21 Live Updates: Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

14:35 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023, April 21, 2023 Live Updates : Nirmal NR-325 Result Time

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR-325 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Nirmal NR-325 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

