Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 27-04-2023: Karunya Plus KN-467 Lucky Draw Result At 2.55 PM- Check Full List Of Winners

Today's draw for the Karunya Plus KN 467 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, April 27, 2023, will be released soon. Karunya Plus KN 467 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Thursday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Karunya Plus lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 27-04-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KN-462 outcomes from March 23, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN 467 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-467 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000