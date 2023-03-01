Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Fifty Fifty FF-39 Lucky Draw Result Soon, First Prize 1 CRORE
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 01-03-2023: On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Fifty Fifty FF-39 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the FF-39 result of the Fifty-Fifty Lottery here. Tonight at 3 pm, all Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-39 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. View the results and look over the complete list of winning digits for the FF-39 Fifty Fifty Lotto provided below.
LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: On Wednesday, March 01, the Fifty Fifty Lottery No. FF-39 Lucky Draw Results were released by the Kerala state lottery agency. Government representatives organise this everyday event, which starts at 3 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The impressive amount of Rs 1 Crore was awarded to the winner of the top prize, while Rs 10 lakh was given to the runner-up and Rs 5000 was given to the third-place finisher. For the benefit of the players, it is crucial to know that independent judges carefully monitor the Kerala Lottery game. Look over the complete list of winning digits provided below.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-39 LOTTERY
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-39 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results 2023 Today: Short Details of Notification
Kerala Lottery - History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Guessing 4 Digit Number
1659 1610 1469 1497
1963 1947 6149 6190
6412 6491 6914 6943
4161 4196 4620 4695
4917 4961 9200 9170
9654 9631 9466 9463
Kerala Lottery Results Today: How To Claim Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-354. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
Kerala Lottery Results 2023 Today: Follow These Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
