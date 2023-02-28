Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-354 Lucky Draw Result Today, First Place Wins Rs 75 Lakh
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-354 Lottery lucky draw results to be released by the Kerala state lottery agency today at keralalotteries.com. Look over the complete list of winning digits provided below.
LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: On Tuesday, February 28, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-354 Lucky Draw Results were released by the Kerala state lottery agency. Government representatives organise this everyday event, which starts at 3 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The impressive amount of Rs 75 lakh was awarded to the winner of the top prize, while Rs 10 lakh was given to the runner-up and Rs 5000 was given to the third-place finisher. For the benefit of the players, it is crucial to know that independent judges carefully monitor the Kerala Lottery game. Look over the complete list of winning digits provided below.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-354 LOTTERY
COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-354 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 200
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results 2023: Check Last 10 Days Lottery Results Chart
Kerala Lottery Today: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Results Today: How To Claim Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-354. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
Kerala Lottery Results 2023 Today: Follow These Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
