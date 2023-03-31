Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced): Nirmal NR-322 Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Today's draw for the Nirmal NR 322 lottery in Kerala will occur. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries Outcome for today, March 31, 2023, will be released soon. Live Kerala lotto results for Nirmal NR 322 will begin at 2:55 PM on Friday, with the official result being released at 4 PM. The Nirmal lottery ticket outcome draw for the 31-03-2023 Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the 31.03.2023 NR-322 outcomes here. Don't miss today's live Kerala Lotto Nirmal results on Zee News English.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-322 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NH 145621

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NC 682712

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: NA 475521 NB 357262 NC 465711 ND 457960 NE 948614 NF 499506 NG 670703 NH 455041 NJ 479013 NK 444937 NL 418152 NM 975700

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 145621 NB 145621 NC 145621 ND 145621 NE 145621 NF 145621 NG 145621 NJ 145621 NK 145621 NL 145621 NM 145621

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-322 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000