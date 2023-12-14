LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14.12.2023 Shortly Karunya Plus KN-500 Thursday Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 14-12-2023 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Karunya Plus KN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Karunya Plus KN" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive a Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winner's list of Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-500 lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 14-12-2023 Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala Lottery result for "Karunya Plus KN" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, December 14, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "Karunya Plus KN-500" will be drawn. The Department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive a bumper of 70 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Karunya Plus KN-500 outcomes from December 08, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-500 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 14-12-2023: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Karunya Plus KN-500 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
Kerala Lottery Result 14-12-2023: Karunya Plus KN-500 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Result 14.12.2023 | Live Updates: How To Claim Your Prize Money?
It is crucial to confirm the legitimacy of your prize by cross-referencing the results with the Kerala lottery results featured in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number aligns with the published results, you have a 30-day window to claim your prize. Ensure you present your proof of identity and the winning ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram during this period.
Karunya Plus KN-500 Result Today | Live Updates: Draw Process
A lottery utilizing a lottery machine is a form of chance-based game in which the winning numbers are selected randomly from a machine filled with numbered balls. The prevalent lottery machine is the bingo cage, characterized by a sizable rotating drum that houses numbered balls. The balls are thoroughly mixed within the drum before being drawn individually. The winning numbers correspond to the numbers selected during the draw.