LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result 28-07-2023 FRIDAY: Nirmal NR-339 Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Today At 3 PM- 70 Lakh Bumper First Prize, Complete Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 28-07-2023 Live: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "NIRMAL" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 28-07-2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-339" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 28, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-339" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-480 Thursday 27 July 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-339 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-480 Thursday
Kerala Lottery Result: Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Wednesday
Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-375 Tuesday
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-728 Monday
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-609 Sunday
Kerala Lotery Result: KARUNYA KR-611 Saturday
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-338 Friday
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-338 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Kerala State Lottery Result July 28 Live Updates: Daily Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result Live 28 July: Nirmal NR-339 Friday Lucky Draw Result Today
The official Kerala lotto Nirmal NR-339 Results PDF will be accessible after 3 PM on their official website. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the result live starting at 2:55 PM. The current Kerala lottery outcome is updated here as of 28.7.2023. Therefore, the public is urged to check this website frequently for the Today's Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-339 Result. Today, 28.07.23 is Kerala Lotto Result Day.