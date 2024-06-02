Advertisement
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 02.06.2024: AKSHAYA AK-654 Sunday Lucky Draw Result To Be DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 02-06-2024 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery result for the "AKSHAYA AK" draw on Sunday, June 02, 2024, is scheduled to be announced live at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "AK," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 70 lakh rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'AKSHAYA AK-654' lottery draw.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 12:25 AM IST|Source:
Kerala State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 02-06-2024 Live: The Kerala lottery "AKSHAYA AK-654" Result, on behalf of the Kerala government, will be announced today, June 02, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries department, which releases the lottery in 12 series (subject to change), will draw the result. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, and the series may vary. The first-place winner stands to receive a substantial 70 Lakh Rupees as the bumper prize. For those eagerly awaiting today's draw, the AKSHAYA AK-654 outcome for June 02, 2024, can be checked on this website. Stay tuned to ensure you don't miss the live results of Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-654.

Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-656 Lucky Draw (01 June 2024) Live Updates

Kerala Lottery Result 02-06-2024 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-654 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 02-06-2024 June TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-654 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

02 June 2024
00:24 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 02-06-2024 Live: Akshaya AK- 654 Sunday Lucky Draw Result Time

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Akshaya AK 654 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Akshaya AK 654 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

