KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 06.05.2024: Win Win W-768 Monday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Complete Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY MONDAY RESULT TODAY 06-05-2024 Live: Win Win lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Monday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Win Win" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "WIN WIN" lottery code is "WW" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Win Win W 768' lucky draw.

Kerala State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
Kerala Lottery Results Monday 06-05-2024 Apr Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Win Win W 768" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 06, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Kerala lottery "Win Win W 768" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 768 outcome from May 06, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 768 Results live today.

Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA AK-650 Lucky Draw (06 May 2024) Live Updates

Kerala Lottery Result 06-05-2024 Apr: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-768 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: ​​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​​To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 06-05-2024 MAY TODAY: Win Win W 768 LUCKY DRAW PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

06 May 2024
00:15 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Today 06-05-2024 Live: Win Win W-768 Lucky Draw Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Win Win W-768 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Win Win W 768 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

