Kerala State Lottery Result Today 09.06.2024 Akshaya AK- 655 Sunday Lucky Draw To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners list
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 09-06-2024 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery result for the "AKSHAYA AK" draw on Sunday, June 09, 2024, is scheduled to be announced live at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "AK," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 70 lakh rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'AKSHAYA AK-655' lottery draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 09-06-2024 Live: The Kerala lottery "AKSHAYA AK-653" Result, on behalf of the Kerala government, will be announced today, June 09, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries department, which releases the lottery in 12 series (subject to change), will draw the result. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, and the series may vary. The first-place winner stands to receive a substantial 70 Lakh Rupees as the bumper prize. For those eagerly awaiting today's draw, the AKSHAYA AK-655 outcome for June 09, 2024, can be checked on this website. Stay tuned to ensure you don't miss the live results of Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-655.
Kerala Lottery Result 09-06-2024 May: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-655 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 09-06-2024 May TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-655 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024
TAGS
Live Tv