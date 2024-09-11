Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791407https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kerala-state-lottery-result-today-11-09-2024-fifty-fifty-ff-110-wednesday-lucky-draw-to-be-out-at-3-pm-full-winners-list-here-2791407.html
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-09-2024 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 110 Wednesday Lucky Draw To Be Out At 3 PM- Full Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 11-09-2024 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-110' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 09:41 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 11-09-2024 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-110" lottery today, September 11, 2024. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-110 results for September 11, 2024, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-110 results and complete list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Result 11-09-2024 Sep: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-110 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 11-09-2024 September: FIFTY FIFTY FF-110 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

11 September 2024
09:41 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 11.09.2024: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 110 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated 11 September 2024, is expected to follow shortly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'