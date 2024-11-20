Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-11-2024 (SHORTLY) Live: Fifty Fifty FF 118 Wednesday Lucky Draw To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Full Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 20-11-2024 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-118' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 20-11-2024 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-118" lottery today, November 20, 2024. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-118 results for November 20, 2024, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-118 results and complete list of winners.
Kerala Lottery Result 20-11-2024 Nov: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-118 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 20-11-2024 November: FIFTY FIFTY FF-118 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 20.11.2024: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 118 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated November 20, 2024 is expected to follow shortly.
