Kerala state lottery result today 27.11.2024 fifty fifty FF-119 Wednesday lucky draw result to be OUT At 3 PM- 1 Crore first prize full winners list here

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 27-11-2024 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-119" lottery today, November 27, 2024. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-119 results for November 27, 2024, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-119 results and complete list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Result 27-11-2024 Nov: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-119 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000:

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 27-11-2024 November: FIFTY FIFTY FF-119 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)