KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-422 Lottery Result 02.07.2024 LIVE: Tuesday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 02-07-2024 Live: The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of seven weekly draws. Held every Tuesday at 3 PM, it is identified by the code "SS" plus the draw number. The first prize winner will receive 75 lakh rupees. Check here for all results. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala's 'Sthree Sakthi SS-422' draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Kerala State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 02-07-2024 LIVE: The lottery department announces the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-422" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 02, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-422" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-422 outcomes from July 02, 2024, right here. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-422 Results live today.

Check Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result Monday WIN WIN W-776 Lucky Draw Result

Kerala Lottery Result 02-07-2024 Jul: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-422 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 02-07-2024 Jul: STHREE SAKTHI SS-422 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)



02 July 2024
10:36 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 02-07-2024 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS-422 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result Time

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-422 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-422 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

