LIVE: Delhi govt to appoint a consultant to suggest measures for 24/7 water supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the General Debate as the first speaker today in the 75th Session of the General Assembly. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to touch on India`s priorities at the United Nations. Since the UNGA in 2020 is being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted mostly virtually.

Meanwhile, India on Friday promptly responded to Pakistan PM Imran Khan`s comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan`s statements.

In other news, Indian and Japanese navies will begin their three-day-long maritime military exercise beginning from Saturday (September 26). The naval exercise will take place in the North Arabian Sea. This is the fourth edition of Japan Maritime bilateral exercise (JIMEX).

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.

