LIVE: Delhi govt to appoint a consultant to suggest measures for 24/7 water supply

26 September 2020, 12:28 PM
We are in talks with different state govts, such as UP, Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh to increase the availability of water in the national capital. But, at the same time, we need better management of the water already available in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi
26 September 2020, 12:14 PM
In a recent meeting with officials of Delhi Jal Board, we have decided that a consultant will be appointed to suggest measures that can ensure 24*7 water supply to every house. We will try and achieve this goal within 5 years: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
26 September 2020, 11:59 AM
Telangana: Waterlogging at various places in Hyderabad following heavy rainfall in the area.
26 September 2020, 11:20 AM
Price of onions rises in Jharkhand goes up to Rs 60 per kg.
Jharkhand: Prices of vegetables have risen in Ranchi.
A buyer says, "Onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg. Prices of vegetables are increasing at a faster pace than growth in employment opportunities."
26 September 2020, 11:07 AM
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against Farm Bills.
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against #FarmBills.
"Akali Dal is not taking an unequivocal stand. They're trying to remain part of alliance & doing politics", says SS Pandher, General Secretary of the Committee
26 September 2020, 10:19 AM
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music, saying it has a distinctive rendition style based on codified grammar, the characteristic 'giti' system of classical texts and its own 'tala', different from Hindustani and Carnatic music. (PTI input)
26 September 2020, 10:16 AM
Last rites of veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam being performed under elaborate security arrangements.
Today, on account of the funeral of SP Balasubrahmanyam, we have made elaborate security arrangements. We have deployed around 500 personnel, separate traffic police team is also there to take care of traffic issues: Aravindan, SP Thiruvallore. #TamilNadu
26 September 2020, 08:32 AM
NEP 2020 focusses on capacity building, be it of students, teachers or institutions. Formula of capacity building to nation-building will empower us: Union Education Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at a webinar on 'National Education Policy-2020: Bright Future of Education'
26 September 2020, 08:31 AM
