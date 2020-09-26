TRF terrorist Talib Bhat arrested with pistol, grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

ANANTNAG: Anantnag Police and 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) arrested a terrorist identified as Talib Bhat in a joint operation at Kapran, Doru in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, Bhat is a Dehruna resident and is associated with TRF.

TRF, or The Resistance Front is a new terror group which has been active in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The joint operation was launched by the forces after they received specific inputs about the presence of a terrorist in the area. The forces also recovered arms and ammunition, including a pistol, magazine with rounds and a hand grenade, from his possession.

According to suorces, Bhat was recruited by TRF commander Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam into the outfit and a video clip was released after he joined the terror group.