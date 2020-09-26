हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anantnag

TRF terrorist Talib Bhat arrested with pistol, grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

The joint operation was launched by the forces after they received specific inputs about the presence of a terrorist in the area. 

TRF terrorist Talib Bhat arrested with pistol, grenade in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag
File photo

ANANTNAG: Anantnag Police and 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) arrested a terrorist identified as Talib Bhat in a joint operation at Kapran, Doru in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, Bhat is a Dehruna resident and is associated with TRF.

TRF, or The Resistance Front is a new terror group which has been active in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The joint operation was launched by the forces after they received specific inputs about the presence of a terrorist in the area. The forces also recovered arms and ammunition, including a pistol, magazine with rounds and a hand grenade, from his possession.

According to suorces, Bhat was recruited by TRF commander Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam into the outfit and a video clip was released after he joined the terror group. 

Tags:
AnantnagTerrorismJ&K policeJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Those opposing agri-related Bills are anti-farmer: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

  • 59,03,932Confirmed
  • 93,379Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M34S

#ModiAtUN : For how long will India be kept out of UN's decision-making structures