EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI NCR

LIVE | Earthquake In Delhi NCR: Strong Tremors Felt In Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida

The strong tremors forced people to scramble out of their homes, offices, and shops.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
LIVE Blog

New Delhi, Date: In a startling incident, strong earthquake tremors were felt across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, leaving residents in a state of shock. This seismic event, which occurred today, evoked memories of past earthquakes and sparked concerns about the region's preparedness for such natural disasters.

According to the National Center for Seismology, earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck Nepal at  4.16 pm today. This is the second earthquake in four days after a strong earthquake on Friday rattled nine districts, killing over 150 people and damaging infrastructure.

Authorities are on high alert following the seismic activity, as Delhi falls within a seismic zone with a history of moderate to strong earthquakes. Earthquake preparedness measures and awareness campaigns have been in place for years, emphasizing the need for residents to be ready for such events.

While no immediate damage has been reported in the region, the authorities are conducting thorough inspections to ensure the safety of structures, especially tall buildings and infrastructure.

The earthquake comes just days after a tragic incident in Nepal, where a devastating quake resulted in the loss of 170 lives. This has brought the importance of earthquake preparedness and response measures back into the spotlight.

06 November 2023
16:42 PM

Earthquake In Delhi Live Updates: #Delhi-NCR Trends On Social Media As Tremors Jolt National Capital 

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR including Noida Gurugram Ghaziabad Ghaziabad on Monday after Nepal was jolted with another earthquake of 5.6 Richter scale magnitude. This is the second such earthquake in a week. 

16:37 PM

Earthquake In Delhi NCR Live: Another Earthquake Hits Nepal

16:35 PM

Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Another Earthquake In Nepal, Strong Tremors In North India

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck Nepal at 4.16 pm today said National Center for Seismology.

