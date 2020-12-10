Live: Farmers reject Centre's proposal on farm bills, call for nation-wide stir on Dec 14

New Delhi: The farmer leaders' union on Wednesday rejected the government's proposal to amend the three contentious farm laws, and announced that they will intensify the stir and blocking the remaining highways leading to the national capital by Saturday.

According to the union leaders, a new ‘Delhi Chalo' call is being given to all farmers in north India for December 14, while those in the south will be asked to protest at district headquarters. They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders on Wednesday was cancelled as the farmers' representatives rejected Centre's proposal to make amendments to the agri bills.

The farmers have been staging a demonstrating for neary a fortnight over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce that had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest upates on farmers protest in Delhi: