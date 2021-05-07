LIVE: DMK chief MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday (May 7) will take oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister along with 33 ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Stalin will be in charge of multiple portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, and Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons. DMK won 133 seats in the 234-member assembly.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry today. The AINRC-BJP alliance won 16 seats in the 30 member territorial assembly.

The Allahabad High Court will hear the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s response over COVID-19 management in the state. The HC will be taking account of COVID-19 related preparations like oxygen supply and lockdown curbs imposed in UP. Earlier, the HC had also directed the state government to submit footage of counting of panchayat elections.

Govind Mohan, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata to discuss the post-poll violence that occurred in the state following the Assembly results.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will convene a meeting of all party MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today to discuss the second wave of COVID-19.