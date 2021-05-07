LIVE: DMK chief MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

7 May 2021, 09:16 AM
Chennai: DMK Chief MK Stalin takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
7 May 2021, 09:01 AM
Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister-designate MK Stalin has arrived at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. He will take oath as the Chief Minister shortly.
7 May 2021, 08:22 AM
Zaloni tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh shut down after 133 people tested positive for COVID-19 133 cases were detected at Zaloni tea estate till yesterday, all patients are asymptomatic. Tea estate has been declared as containment zone: Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner
7 May 2021, 08:20 AM
Delhi has made 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI input)
7 May 2021, 08:19 AM
Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrived from Poland. Thank our EU partner, Poland for this support: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs
7 May 2021, 08:19 AM
Passengers travelling by train are advised to follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour while boarding, travel and at destination.West Bengal Govt issued advisory to train passengers to carry negative RT-PCR test report for a test conducted within 72 hrs of train departure: Central Railway (ANI input)