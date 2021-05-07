हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: DMK chief MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

By Isha Mehrotra | Last Updated: Friday, May 7, 2021 - 09:16
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday (May 7) will take oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister along with 33 ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Stalin will be in charge of multiple portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, and Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons. DMK won 133 seats in the 234-member assembly.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry today. The  AINRC-BJP alliance won 16 seats in the 30 member territorial assembly. 

The Allahabad High Court will hear the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s response over COVID-19 management in the state. The HC will be taking account of COVID-19 related preparations like oxygen supply and lockdown curbs imposed in UP. Earlier, the HC had also directed the state government to submit footage of counting of panchayat elections.

Govind Mohan, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata to discuss the post-poll violence that occurred in the state following the Assembly results. 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will convene a meeting of all party MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today to discuss the second wave of COVID-19. 

Stay tuned to ZEE News for latest updates! 

7 May 2021, 09:16 AM

Chennai: DMK Chief MK Stalin takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. 

 

7 May 2021, 09:01 AM

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister-designate MK Stalin has arrived at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. He will take oath as the Chief Minister shortly. 

7 May 2021, 08:22 AM

Zaloni tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh shut down after 133 people tested positive for COVID-19 133 cases were detected at Zaloni tea estate till yesterday, all patients are asymptomatic. Tea estate has been declared as containment zone: Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner 

7 May 2021, 08:20 AM

Delhi has made 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI input)

7 May 2021, 08:19 AM

Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrived from Poland. Thank our EU partner, Poland for this support: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs

7 May 2021, 08:19 AM

Passengers travelling by train are advised to follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour while boarding, travel and at destination.West Bengal Govt issued advisory to train passengers to carry negative RT-PCR test report for a test conducted within 72 hrs of train departure: Central Railway (ANI input) 

