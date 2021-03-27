LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to offer prayers at Jeshoreshwari, Orakandi temples in Bangladesh today

27 March 2021, 07:35 AM
BJP National President JP Nadda will conduct roadshows in Dharmadom, Manalur, Nemom, Thodupuzha, Vattiyoorkavu constituencies in Kerala.
27 March 2021, 07:33 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will be in Kerala today.
27 March 2021, 07:28 AM
PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh. This becomes PM Narendra Modi's first foreign trip after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Narendra Modi will spend his second day (March 27) in the neighbouring country.