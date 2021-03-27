LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to offer prayers at Jeshoreshwari, Orakandi temples in Bangladesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, where he will be visiting a couple of temples and museums on his second day on Saturday (March 27, 2021).

The Prime Minister is in the neighbouring country to be a part of their 50th Independence day. It is his first foreign visit since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi's second day in Bangladesh includes Satkhira Jeshoreshwari Temple visit, Tungipara: Bangabandhu Mausoleum visit and tributes, Orakandi: Temple and Thakurbari area.

In other news, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will be in poll-bound Kerala to conduct roadshows in several constituencies including Dharmadom, Manalur and Nemom.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also address four rallies in the state today. The TMC supremo's rallies will take place in Medinipur and in Howrah.

