LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to offer prayers at Jeshoreshwari, Orakandi temples in Bangladesh today

The visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 27, 2021 - 08:00
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, where he will be visiting a couple of temples and museums on his second day on Saturday (March 27, 2021).

The Prime Minister is in the neighbouring country to be a part of their 50th Independence day. It is his first foreign visit since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi's second day in Bangladesh includes Satkhira Jeshoreshwari Temple visit, Tungipara: Bangabandhu Mausoleum visit and tributes, Orakandi: Temple and Thakurbari area.

In other news, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will be in poll-bound Kerala to conduct roadshows in several constituencies including Dharmadom, Manalur and Nemom.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also address four rallies in the state today. The TMC supremo's rallies will take place in Medinipur and in Howrah.

27 March 2021, 07:35 AM

BJP National President JP Nadda will conduct roadshows in Dharmadom, Manalur, Nemom, Thodupuzha, Vattiyoorkavu constituencies in Kerala.

27 March 2021, 07:33 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will be in Kerala today.

27 March 2021, 07:28 AM

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh. This becomes PM Narendra Modi's first foreign trip after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Narendra Modi will spend his second day (March 27) in the neighbouring country. 

