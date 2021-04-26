West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 7 Live: PM Modi urges people to vote, follow COVID-19 protocol

Kolkata: More than 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates on Monday (April 26) in the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly elections when 34 assembly constituencies will go for polling, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Polling will take place across 12,068 polling stations spread over nine constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata. All eyes will be on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's current constituency Bhabanipur.

Meanwhile, West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, while the death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 people succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin data on Sunday (April 25) revealed.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies noting that COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.

The EC has curtailed daily campaign hours and extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 in each of the remaining three phases of the assembly polls.

Additionally, measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the voting process have been put in place. The result will be declared on May 2.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates!

Live TV