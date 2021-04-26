West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 7 Live: PM Modi urges people to vote, follow COVID-19 protocol

26 April 2021, 08:19 AM
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote for 7th phase of West Bengal Elections
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote for 7th phase of #WestBengalElections at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. He says, "Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with 2/3rd majority...People are dying but EC is conducting 8-phase polls to benefit a party" pic.twitter.com/KOL3QfQc7J
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
26 April 2021, 07:39 AM
People cast their votes at Samsi Primary School for the seventh phase of West Bengal Elections 2021
People cast their votes for the seventh phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. Visuals from Samsi Primary School - designated as booth number 142/142 A - in Ratua constituency of Malda district. pic.twitter.com/IhLUl6j147
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
26 April 2021, 07:38 AM
BJP candidate from Ratua constituency in Malda cast his vote for 7th phase of West Bengal Polls, at Samsi Primary School.
BJP candidate from Ratua constituency in Malda cast his vote for 7th phase of #WestBengalPolls, at Samsi Primary School. He says, "Ratua is the most backward constituency in Malda. The local MLA is a migrant MLA as he comes only to get votes. People have decided to go with BJP." pic.twitter.com/wyjXiu0K7x
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
26 April 2021, 07:13 AM
Of the 34 constituencies, 9 assembly constituencies each are in Murshidabad and West Burdwan, 6 each in South Dinajpur and Malda and 4 in Kolkata.
26 April 2021, 07:04 AM
Election officials conduct mock poll at a polling booth in Murshidabad, ahead of voting for the seventh phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 today.
Election officials conduct mock poll at a polling booth in Murshidabad, ahead of voting for the seventh phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. pic.twitter.com/EY5W02XslU
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
26 April 2021, 07:03 AM
West Bengal Election Phase 7: PM Narendra Modi urges voters to follow COVID-19 protocols
The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021