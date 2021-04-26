हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 7 Live: PM Modi urges people to vote, follow COVID-19 protocol

More than 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates on Monday (April 26) in the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly elections when 34 assembly constituencies will go for polling, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 26, 2021 - 08:21
Comments |
Representational Image

Kolkata: More than 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates on Monday (April 26) in the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly elections when 34 assembly constituencies will go for polling, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Polling will take place across 12,068 polling stations spread over nine constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata. All eyes will be on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's current constituency Bhabanipur.

Meanwhile, West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, while the death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 people succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin data on Sunday (April 25) revealed.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies noting that COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.

The EC has curtailed daily campaign hours and extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 in each of the remaining three phases of the assembly polls.

Additionally, measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the voting process have been put in place. The result will be declared on May 2.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates!

Live TV

26 April 2021, 08:19 AM

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote for 7th phase of West Bengal Elections

26 April 2021, 07:39 AM

People cast their votes at Samsi Primary School for the seventh phase of West Bengal Elections 2021

26 April 2021, 07:38 AM

BJP candidate from Ratua constituency in Malda cast his vote for 7th phase of West Bengal Polls, at Samsi Primary School. 

26 April 2021, 07:13 AM

Of the 34 constituencies, 9 assembly constituencies each are in Murshidabad and West Burdwan, 6 each in South Dinajpur and Malda and 4 in Kolkata.

26 April 2021, 07:04 AM

Election officials conduct mock poll at a polling booth in Murshidabad, ahead of voting for the seventh phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 today.

26 April 2021, 07:03 AM

West Bengal Election Phase 7: PM Narendra Modi urges voters to follow COVID-19 protocols

Must Watch

PT13M49S

COVID-19: Watch India's reality report on Coronavirus