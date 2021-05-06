हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: No consignment of 3,000 Oxygen concentrators pending with Customs, says FinMin

The Centre on Thursday (May 6) will submit its plans to the Supreme Court on how it will ensure a supply of 700 MT to Delhi. In a hearing on Wednesday, the apex court had asked the government to comply with the court's orders of supplying 700 MT oxygen to Delhi. The Centre had moved the SC against the Delhi High Court show-cause notice over the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital. 

By Isha Mehrotra | Last Updated: Thursday, May 6, 2021 - 08:59
Comments |
File Photo

The hearing in Delhi High Court over oxygen crisis in the national capital will resume today. 

The Union Home Ministry has asked the West Bengal government for a detailed report on the violence that took place in the state in the wake of the Assembly election results. On Wednesday, the ministry issued a stern warning to Mamata Banerjee-led government that the matter will be taken seriously in case it fails to file a report on the violence. It also asked the Bengal government to take necessary measures to stop such incidents 'without any loss of time'. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

6 May 2021, 08:42 AM

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai , who died at Jammu hospital while in custody, laid to rest at his ancestral village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir as per COVID protocol: Official (PTI input)

6 May 2021, 08:41 AM

Three militants killed, while one surrendered before security forces, in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police (PTI input)

6 May 2021, 08:40 AM

A writ petition has been filed in Bombay HC seeking Z plus security for Adar Poonawallah and his family.

6 May 2021, 08:39 AM

Around 280 jail inmates to be released on bail or parole, in view of COVID. Regular sanitisation conducted in jail premises. The jail inmates are served immunity boosting 'kadha'. Inmates above 45and 60 years of age have been vaccinated: Senior Jail Superintendent, Dist Jail, Meerut was quoted by ANI as saying. 

6 May 2021, 08:38 AM

No consignment of 3,000 Oxygen concentrators pending with the Custom authorities: Ministry of Finance

6 May 2021, 08:31 AM

Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital.

Setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients. The facility is likely to become operational by May 8: Noida Authority

