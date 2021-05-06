LIVE: No consignment of 3,000 Oxygen concentrators pending with Customs, says FinMin

The Centre on Thursday (May 6) will submit its plans to the Supreme Court on how it will ensure a supply of 700 MT to Delhi. In a hearing on Wednesday, the apex court had asked the government to comply with the court's orders of supplying 700 MT oxygen to Delhi. The Centre had moved the SC against the Delhi High Court show-cause notice over the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital.

The hearing in Delhi High Court over oxygen crisis in the national capital will resume today.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the West Bengal government for a detailed report on the violence that took place in the state in the wake of the Assembly election results. On Wednesday, the ministry issued a stern warning to Mamata Banerjee-led government that the matter will be taken seriously in case it fails to file a report on the violence. It also asked the Bengal government to take necessary measures to stop such incidents 'without any loss of time'.