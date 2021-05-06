LIVE: No consignment of 3,000 Oxygen concentrators pending with Customs, says FinMin

6 May 2021, 08:42 AM
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai , who died at Jammu hospital while in custody, laid to rest at his ancestral village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir as per COVID protocol: Official (PTI input)
6 May 2021, 08:41 AM
Three militants killed, while one surrendered before security forces, in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police (PTI input)
6 May 2021, 08:40 AM
A writ petition has been filed in Bombay HC seeking Z plus security for Adar Poonawallah and his family.
6 May 2021, 08:39 AM
Around 280 jail inmates to be released on bail or parole, in view of COVID. Regular sanitisation conducted in jail premises. The jail inmates are served immunity boosting 'kadha'. Inmates above 45and 60 years of age have been vaccinated: Senior Jail Superintendent, Dist Jail, Meerut was quoted by ANI as saying.
6 May 2021, 08:38 AM
No consignment of 3,000 Oxygen concentrators pending with the Custom authorities: Ministry of Finance
6 May 2021, 08:31 AM
Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital.
Setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients. The facility is likely to become operational by May 8: Noida Authority
Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift #COVID19 hospital
