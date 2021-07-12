LIVE: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh among other states relaxes COVID-19 curbs from today

New Delhi: As India has been witnessing a steady decline in fresh infections, several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, have decided to start the next phase of unlock process, while others, including Haryana, Tamil Nadu, will still remain under lockdown-like restrictions to keep the citizens safe from the virus and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Monday will also witness the second consecutive devotees-less Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri. The administration has imposed curbs across the 3-km long Grand Road from Shree Jagannath Temple to Sri Gunducha Temple where all activities, except medical emergencies, are prohibited. The administration has also imposed curfew in the area from 8 pm on Sunday till 8 pm on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a virtual meeting with senior leaders of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit today, in an exercise which is being seen as a bid to prepare for next year's assembly election.

In other developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat, is scheduled to visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch several schemes on Monday.

Additionally, after two terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda were nabbed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the Special Branch of Bihar Police and CID informed that all sensitive and state border area authorities have been asked to remain alert.

