LIVE: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh among other states relaxes COVID-19 curbs from today

12 July 2021, 10:22 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the demise of the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II.
Saddened by the passing away of His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II, the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church. He leaves behind a rich legacy of service and compassion. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the members of the Orthodox Church. RIP.
12 July 2021, 10:21 AM
The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly has started today
The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly has started today
12 July 2021, 10:03 AM
Odisha: Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held, without the participation of devotees today in Odisha's Puri.
Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held, without the participation of devotees today in Odisha's Puri.
12 July 2021, 10:02 AM
Delhi: The national capital witnessed a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.
"Conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today," the India Meteorological Department said.
12 July 2021, 10:01 AM
World: Australia`s travel bubble with Singapore has been delayed until the end of 2021, a Minister confirmed here.
On Sunday, Dan Tehan, the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, confirmed that the travel bubble, which will allow quarantine-free travel between the two countries for the first time since March 2020, has been delayed as a result of Australia`s interrupted vaccine rollout and the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney, Xinhua news agency.
12 July 2021, 10:00 AM
Maharashtra: Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai issues a red alert for Ratnagiri today. Orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane from 12 to 15 July 2021.
12 July 2021, 10:00 AM
Himachal Pradesh: National Highway blocked near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall.
National Highway blocked near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall.
12 July 2021, 09:59 AM
Delhi: The price of petrol & diesel in Delhi is at Rs 101.19 per litre & Rs 89.72 per litre respectively today. "Expenses are rising each day for the common man Recently, milk prices have also been increased. Urge the government to reduce prices on fuel," says a local.
12 July 2021, 09:58 AM
West Bengal: CID takes over the case of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s security personnel Subhabrata Chakraborty's death. A few days ago, the deceased’s wife, Suparna Chakrabarty had filed a fresh complaint under Contai police station. (ANI)
12 July 2021, 09:50 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a virtual meeting with senior leaders of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit today, in a bid to prepare for next year's assembly election in the state.
12 July 2021, 09:26 AM
India: India reports 37,154 new cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 4,50,899. Recovery rate increases to 97.22%.
India reports 37,154 new cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 4,50,899. Recovery rate increases to 97.22%
12 July 2021, 09:18 AM
Goa: The Goa government on Sunday (July 11) extended till July 19 the coronavirus-induced statewide curfew, but announced further relaxations as part of which it allowed gyms to reopen and operate at 50 percent of their capacity.
The government had last week allowed social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity.
12 July 2021, 09:17 AM
Haryana: The Haryana government on Sunday (July 11) extended the partial lockdown owing to COVID-19 in the state for another week till July 19. The state government’s “Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana” extended from 5 am of July 12 to 5 am of July 19.
The decision to extend curbs came despite a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases, the government said in a statement.
12 July 2021, 09:16 AM
Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (July 11, 2021) reduced night curfew hours by one hour. The night curfew in the state will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am.
The announcement was made by the additional chief secretary of information, Navneet Sehgal, who said that this relaxation had come in the wake of an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state.
12 July 2021, 09:16 AM
New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday (July 11, 2021) announced the seventh phase of unlocking for the Capital city. In this phase, the government has allowed academic gatherings and meetings at schools and colleges from tomorrow.
However, students will not be able to attend educational institutions physically and only teachers and professors will be allowed to attend schools for holding online lectures and other administrative work.