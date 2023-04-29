Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 29-04-2023: Karunya KR-599 Lucky Draw Result DECLARED - Check Full List Of Winners

Kerala Lottery Results (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "Karunya KR 599 Result" on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, April 29, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Karunya KR.599 will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-599 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: KN 767856

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: KV 191505

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: KN 172701, KO 290546, KP 290849, KR 399726, KS 733355, KT 313420, KU 104527, KV 304185, KW 620762, KX 258974, KY 627739, KZ 471500

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KO 767856, KP 767856, KR 767856, KS 767856, KT 767856, KU 767856, KV 767856, KW 767856, KX 767856, KY 767856, KZ 767856

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0302 1727 2904 2912 3219 4083 5445 5536 6070 6119 6240 6459 6534 6867 7726 7955 8177

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-599 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS