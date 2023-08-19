LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 19-08-2023 (DECLARED): KARUNYA KR-615 Lucky Draw Result OUT- 80 Lakh Bumper First Prize
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Saturday 19-08-2023 Live: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 19-08-2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-615" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 19, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-615" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-615 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-341 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Live 19 August: KARUNYA KR-615 Saturday Lucky Draw Result Today
After 3 PM, the official Kerala lotto KARUNYA KR-615 Results PDF will be available on the site. Starting at 2:55 PM, Kerala Lotteries used to live-announce the results. As of 19.08.2023, the most recent Kerala lottery result is posted here. The audience is therefore recommended to routinely check this page for the Today's Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-615 Result. It's Kerala Lotto Result Day today, 19.08.23.