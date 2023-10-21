LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 21.10.2023 (DECLARED): KARUNYA KR-624 Saturday Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678205
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 21.10.2023: KARUNYA KR-624 Saturday Lucky Draw Result- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 21-10-2023 LIVE: KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-624' lucky draw.

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 21-10-2023 Live: The Kerala lottery department will announce the "KARUNYA KR-624" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, October 21, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-624" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA KR-624 outcome from October 21, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-624 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 21-10-2023 Oct: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-624 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KJ 732899

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KK 800299

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA 475954   KB 999531   KC 495597   KD 278902   KE 645302   KF 909884   KG 665748   KH 198219   KJ 122738   KK 809886   KL 141062   KM 649599

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​KA 732899   KB 732899   KC 732899   KD 732899   KE 732899   KF 732899   KG 732899   KH 732899   KK 732899   KL 732899   KM 732899

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 21-10-2023 OCTOBER TODAY: KARUNYA KR-624 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

