KERALA LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 07-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 01:08 PM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of Akshaya AK-598 received Rs. 70 lakhs today.

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-598 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-598" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 07, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-598" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 07 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-598 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-598 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

07 May 2023
13:06 PM

Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

13:05 PM

KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY: Full Winners List Saturday

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KA 478568

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KE 270122

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KA 601243 KB 652992 KC 756166 KD 183227 KE 410094 KF 177658 KG 497586 KH 298103 KJ 748923 KK 155073 KL 539125 KM 982053

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KB 478568 KC 478568 KD 478568  KE 478568 KF 478568  KG 478568 KH 478568  KJ 478568 KK 478568  KL 478568  KM 478568

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0420  0522  0698  2335  3254  3265  4022  4143  4548  4723  5703  6027  6268  6277  6528  7929  8224  9442

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0949  1916  2049  4249  4588  5796  7067  7302  9918  9967

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0925  2227  2228  2645  3759  4234  5272  5989  6108  6525  8584  8598  9555  9565

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0129  0175  0192  0206  0239  0506  0731  1097  1135  1183  1191  1204  1301  1685  1844  2020  2131  2289  2362  2698  3202  3240  3478  3539  3540  3622  3951  4292  4356  4386  4404  4414  4596  4597  4636  4739  4746  4811  4910  5066  5078  5158  5291  5366  5391  5996  6121  6130  6221  6244  6415  6658  6790  6935  7016  7103  7153  7211  7239  7305  7486  7784  7827  7984  7993  8226  8237  8249  8302  8347  8590  8688  8700  8869  8909  9026  9152  9416  9677  9736

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0262  8970  8581  7163  3222  1330  5763  9545  8500  7505  0031  8262  3594  2961  8156  9325  8014  9561  0714  2542  6199  0015  7522  9582  5513  1781  0286  4575  8314  4759  5098  7863  6500  9697  2404  6579  2934  4071  4839  1243  2517  2617  7462  8851  9954  5764  6112  9661  2031  8284  9971  6507  9700  6516  5319  8374  6795  7783  5975  8992  3008  4119  1729  2680  9953  1723  0131  2462  2256  2930  5809  2570  4413  3296  7791  7144  7793  7190  3987  7821  1724  4588  3413  3430  0096  6627  7115  9484  5052  1974  4913  4289  9032  1581  6435  8033  6953  5512  5227  6195  3154  7770  5196  4090  7508  1872  4651  8631  0379  0931  3200  8587  1764  5228  7057  4829  9681  8748  0439  6926  9585  8591

13:04 PM

Kerala State Lotteries Results

Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "80 Lakhs" rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government

13:03 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

