Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-598 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 07-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of Akshaya AK-598 received Rs. 70 lakhs today.
The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-598" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 07, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-598" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 07 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-598 LOTTERY
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-598 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY: Full Winners List Saturday
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KA 478568
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KE 270122
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KA 601243 KB 652992 KC 756166 KD 183227 KE 410094 KF 177658 KG 497586 KH 298103 KJ 748923 KK 155073 KL 539125 KM 982053
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KB 478568 KC 478568 KD 478568 KE 478568 KF 478568 KG 478568 KH 478568 KJ 478568 KK 478568 KL 478568 KM 478568
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0420 0522 0698 2335 3254 3265 4022 4143 4548 4723 5703 6027 6268 6277 6528 7929 8224 9442
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0949 1916 2049 4249 4588 5796 7067 7302 9918 9967
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0925 2227 2228 2645 3759 4234 5272 5989 6108 6525 8584 8598 9555 9565
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0129 0175 0192 0206 0239 0506 0731 1097 1135 1183 1191 1204 1301 1685 1844 2020 2131 2289 2362 2698 3202 3240 3478 3539 3540 3622 3951 4292 4356 4386 4404 4414 4596 4597 4636 4739 4746 4811 4910 5066 5078 5158 5291 5366 5391 5996 6121 6130 6221 6244 6415 6658 6790 6935 7016 7103 7153 7211 7239 7305 7486 7784 7827 7984 7993 8226 8237 8249 8302 8347 8590 8688 8700 8869 8909 9026 9152 9416 9677 9736
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0262 8970 8581 7163 3222 1330 5763 9545 8500 7505 0031 8262 3594 2961 8156 9325 8014 9561 0714 2542 6199 0015 7522 9582 5513 1781 0286 4575 8314 4759 5098 7863 6500 9697 2404 6579 2934 4071 4839 1243 2517 2617 7462 8851 9954 5764 6112 9661 2031 8284 9971 6507 9700 6516 5319 8374 6795 7783 5975 8992 3008 4119 1729 2680 9953 1723 0131 2462 2256 2930 5809 2570 4413 3296 7791 7144 7793 7190 3987 7821 1724 4588 3413 3430 0096 6627 7115 9484 5052 1974 4913 4289 9032 1581 6435 8033 6953 5512 5227 6195 3154 7770 5196 4090 7508 1872 4651 8631 0379 0931 3200 8587 1764 5228 7057 4829 9681 8748 0439 6926 9585 8591
Kerala State Lotteries Results
Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "80 Lakhs" rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.