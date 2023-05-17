topStoriesenglish2609151
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 17-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 received Rs. 1 Crore today.

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
Today, May 17, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-50" will be drawn.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 17 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

17 May 2023
10:13 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

10:12 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

10:11 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 Tuesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SH 234968

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: SA 529575

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 3770  8969  2219  0851  1521  0126  5546  6316  8910  2317  7854  2497  0195  9144  9599  6336  7606  0056

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 234968 SB 234968 SC 234968 SD 234968 SE 234968 SF 234968 SG 234968 SJ 234968 SK 234968 SL 234968 SM 234968

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1002  2011  2444  2713  3268  3444  4021  4728  5474  7594

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0456  1196  1339  1345  1506  2380  2435  2603  3400  4340  4379  4444  4593  5022  5085  5500  7099  7935  8127  9859

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0217  0597  0604  1085  1229  1244  1273  1278  1684  1978  2028  2166  2339  2438  2476  2669  3236  3332  3399  3560  3707  3737  3886  3910  4087  4354  4508  4978  4992  5063  5222  5598  5837  5890  5954  6394  6529  6559  6821  6832  7573  7727  7729  7850  7877  8200  8440  8729  8987  9193  9282  9371

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0256  0889  1022  1316  1351  1365  1391  1515  1520  2359  2398  2425  2469  2549  2674  2776  3198  3589  3862  3899  3927  4443  4553  5047  5150  5617  5919  5979  6369  6652  6967  7402  7471  7859  8017  8033  8149  8687  8777  9005  9019  9079  9225  9431  9650

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0117  0219  0237  0395  0505  0533  0601  0637  0801  0958  1061  1072  1119  1161  1233  1380  1435  1437  1446  1463  1479  1510  1600  1626  1712  1717  1727  1741  1746  1930  2237  2246  2412  2452  2509  2770  2815  3433  3471  3505  3569  3617  3896  3907  3995  4028  4035  4109  4367  4382  4464  4533  4554  4601  4612  4632  4680  4827  4863  4913  4975  4986  5031  5079  5243  5254  5327  5329  5331  5404  5484  5535  5681  5688  5868  5918  6053  6071  6127  6129  6321  6352  6364  6405  6452  6570  6628  6673  6711  6792  6861  6994  7144  7206  7290  7449  7503  7558  7565  7701  7725  7793  7875  8059  8121  8188  8272  8375  8396  8450  8525  8601  8652  8686  8733  8913  9192  9230  9297  9460  9468  9531  9581  9887  9948  9978

10:09 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-50 Today

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore/-, Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹5,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹2,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹200/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.

