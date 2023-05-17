Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 17-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 received Rs. 1 Crore today.
Today, May 17, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-50" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 17 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 Tuesday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SH 234968
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: SA 529575
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 3770 8969 2219 0851 1521 0126 5546 6316 8910 2317 7854 2497 0195 9144 9599 6336 7606 0056
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 234968 SB 234968 SC 234968 SD 234968 SE 234968 SF 234968 SG 234968 SJ 234968 SK 234968 SL 234968 SM 234968
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1002 2011 2444 2713 3268 3444 4021 4728 5474 7594
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0456 1196 1339 1345 1506 2380 2435 2603 3400 4340 4379 4444 4593 5022 5085 5500 7099 7935 8127 9859
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0217 0597 0604 1085 1229 1244 1273 1278 1684 1978 2028 2166 2339 2438 2476 2669 3236 3332 3399 3560 3707 3737 3886 3910 4087 4354 4508 4978 4992 5063 5222 5598 5837 5890 5954 6394 6529 6559 6821 6832 7573 7727 7729 7850 7877 8200 8440 8729 8987 9193 9282 9371
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0256 0889 1022 1316 1351 1365 1391 1515 1520 2359 2398 2425 2469 2549 2674 2776 3198 3589 3862 3899 3927 4443 4553 5047 5150 5617 5919 5979 6369 6652 6967 7402 7471 7859 8017 8033 8149 8687 8777 9005 9019 9079 9225 9431 9650
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0117 0219 0237 0395 0505 0533 0601 0637 0801 0958 1061 1072 1119 1161 1233 1380 1435 1437 1446 1463 1479 1510 1600 1626 1712 1717 1727 1741 1746 1930 2237 2246 2412 2452 2509 2770 2815 3433 3471 3505 3569 3617 3896 3907 3995 4028 4035 4109 4367 4382 4464 4533 4554 4601 4612 4632 4680 4827 4863 4913 4975 4986 5031 5079 5243 5254 5327 5329 5331 5404 5484 5535 5681 5688 5868 5918 6053 6071 6127 6129 6321 6352 6364 6405 6452 6570 6628 6673 6711 6792 6861 6994 7144 7206 7290 7449 7503 7558 7565 7701 7725 7793 7875 8059 8121 8188 8272 8375 8396 8450 8525 8601 8652 8686 8733 8913 9192 9230 9297 9460 9468 9531 9581 9887 9948 9978
Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-50 Today
The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore/-, Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹5,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹2,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹200/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.