KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-600 Saturday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 06-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:12 AM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-600" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 06, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-600" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 06 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

06 May 2023
10:11 AM

Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

10:11 AM

Kerala State Lotteries Results

Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "80 Lakhs" rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government

10:09 AM

NIRMAL NR-327  RESULTS: FRIDAY WINNERS

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NO 996627

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NW 710250

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 690017 NO 689512 NP 754843 NR 647480 NS 619084 NT 175113 NU 861001 NV 188025 NW 469738 NX 153597 NY 602483 NZ 949026

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 996627 NP 996627 NR 996627 NS 996627 NT 996627 NU 996627 NV 996627 NW 996627 NX 996627 NY 996627 NZ 996627

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 8250  5972  1986  0966  1593  9760  4386  9225  0171  5240  0386  5519  3251  0227  3292  2983  3425  5153

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0479  0494  1144  1169  1214  1310  1527  1869  1931  2188  2353  2473  2479  2551  3169  3471  3550  3628  4263  4971  5463  6104  6526  6566  6785  6957  7196  7221  7429  7599  8001  8579  8597  9047  9698  9882

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0060  0145  0303  0365  0722  0732  0803  0943  1139  1170  1251  1404  1695  1946  1993  1998  2148  2229  2508  2564  2888  2890  2913  3129  3267  3478  3701  3939  3963  4140  4336  4499  4660  4855  5271  5470  5583  5865  5900  5994  6026  6092  6176  6199  6228  6383  6403  6432  6476  6511  6514  6523  6570  6609  6667  6676  6717  6804  6836  7288  7315  7316  7539  7687  7770  7784  7976  8014  8126  8311  8756  8767  8826  8843  9151  9344  9458  9462  9740

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0127  0150  0243  0282  0418  0501  0649  0658  0959  0990  1003  1056  1112  1148  1149  1391  1493  1517  1663  1666  1761  1775  1818  1843  1849  1973  2105  2253  2333  2366  2373  2404  2421  2495  2578  2763  2828  2835  2836  2909  3082  3101  3298  3472  3505  3507  3532  3585  3609  3764  3940  4010  4298  4359  4374  4542  4662  4703  4829  4842  5004  5032  5217  5245  5301  5476  5497  5529  5599  5603  5737  5745  5918  6046  6069  6149  6207  6214  6277  6299  6578  6752  6795  6818  7002  7010  7030  7068  7285  7327  7346  7420  7563  7632  7739  7802  8023  8027  8240  8267  8293  8336  8340  8574  8628  8648  8964  8979  9160  9276  9298  9307  9454  9602  9606  9607  9631  9813  9874  9953  9957  9982

10:08 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

