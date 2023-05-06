Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-600 Saturday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 06-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 06 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala State Lotteries Results
Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "80 Lakhs" rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government
NIRMAL NR-327 RESULTS: FRIDAY WINNERS
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NO 996627
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NW 710250
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 690017 NO 689512 NP 754843 NR 647480 NS 619084 NT 175113 NU 861001 NV 188025 NW 469738 NX 153597 NY 602483 NZ 949026
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 996627 NP 996627 NR 996627 NS 996627 NT 996627 NU 996627 NV 996627 NW 996627 NX 996627 NY 996627 NZ 996627
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 8250 5972 1986 0966 1593 9760 4386 9225 0171 5240 0386 5519 3251 0227 3292 2983 3425 5153
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0479 0494 1144 1169 1214 1310 1527 1869 1931 2188 2353 2473 2479 2551 3169 3471 3550 3628 4263 4971 5463 6104 6526 6566 6785 6957 7196 7221 7429 7599 8001 8579 8597 9047 9698 9882
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0060 0145 0303 0365 0722 0732 0803 0943 1139 1170 1251 1404 1695 1946 1993 1998 2148 2229 2508 2564 2888 2890 2913 3129 3267 3478 3701 3939 3963 4140 4336 4499 4660 4855 5271 5470 5583 5865 5900 5994 6026 6092 6176 6199 6228 6383 6403 6432 6476 6511 6514 6523 6570 6609 6667 6676 6717 6804 6836 7288 7315 7316 7539 7687 7770 7784 7976 8014 8126 8311 8756 8767 8826 8843 9151 9344 9458 9462 9740
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0127 0150 0243 0282 0418 0501 0649 0658 0959 0990 1003 1056 1112 1148 1149 1391 1493 1517 1663 1666 1761 1775 1818 1843 1849 1973 2105 2253 2333 2366 2373 2404 2421 2495 2578 2763 2828 2835 2836 2909 3082 3101 3298 3472 3505 3507 3532 3585 3609 3764 3940 4010 4298 4359 4374 4542 4662 4703 4829 4842 5004 5032 5217 5245 5301 5476 5497 5529 5599 5603 5737 5745 5918 6046 6069 6149 6207 6214 6277 6299 6578 6752 6795 6818 7002 7010 7030 7068 7285 7327 7346 7420 7563 7632 7739 7802 8023 8027 8240 8267 8293 8336 8340 8574 8628 8648 8964 8979 9160 9276 9298 9307 9454 9602 9606 9607 9631 9813 9874 9953 9957 9982
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.