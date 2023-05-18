Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-470" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 18, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-470" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 18 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 Today
The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹80 Lakhs/-, Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹1 lakh/-, 4th Prize: ₹5,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹100/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KN-470 Wednesday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FY 359775
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FN 381751
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0905 1703 1915 2088 2518 2925 2972 3048 3193 3212 3616 4456 5200 5363 5455 5764 5929 6504 7944 8012 9300 9612 9975
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 359775 FO 359775 FP 359775 FR 359775 FS 359775 FT 359775 FU 359775 FV 359775 FW 359775 FX 359775 FZ 359775
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0427 1250 2456 2962 4498 4621 4853 4860 5935 7499 8026 8867
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0100 0162 0233 0467 2009 2072 2578 3502 4083 4281 4881 5624 5874 6387 6775 7050 7523 7883 8819 8919 9302 9311 9581 9630
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0121 0186 0301 0365 0561 0579 0597 0630 0643 0672 0729 0762 0766 0879 1020 1108 1394 1579 1763 2031 2053 2102 2143 2431 2791 3085 3106 3196 3419 3460 3463 3534 3569 3601 3752 3758 3778 3835 3860 3891 4116 4241 4288 4289 4513 4608 4674 4694 4833 4930 5049 5480 5492 5665 5734 6236 6404 6557 6731 6823 6825 7305 7359 7607 7740 7778 7833 7838 7875 7876 7998 8000 8257 8338 8450 8467 8503 8526 8538 8584 8598 8894 8955 8973 9143 9180 9203 9312 9421 9552 9673 9698 9732 9802 9957 9998
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0033 0045 0052 0200 0309 0394 0433 0511 0530 0887 0974 1091 1124 1286 1367 1387 1506 1562 1652 1826 1970 2067 2098 2178 2510 2528 2685 2749 2768 2782 2805 2818 2835 2851 2958 3098 3290 3304 3324 3390 3442 3508 3633 3646 3819 3846 3940 3999 4094 4129 4181 4482 4532 4544 4593 4596 4622 4660 4718 4739 4891 4902 4924 5150 5280 5385 5394 5522 5540 5612 5740 5835 5879 6152 6157 6291 6337 6340 6370 6373 6376 6693 6745 6841 6914 7012 7071 7085 7211 7251 7267 7275 7313 7425 7453 7474 7600 7775 7821 7870 7879 7912 7916 7928 7958 7967 8022 8045 8155 8255 8661 8831 8843 8853 8988 9007 9024 9071 9230 9265 9328 9655 9822 9885 9895 9922
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.