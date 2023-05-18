topStoriesenglish2609611
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:02 AM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-470" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 18, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-470" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 18 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

18 May 2023
09:00 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 Today

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹80 Lakhs/-, Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹1 lakh/-, 4th Prize: ₹5,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹100/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.

08:55 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KN-470 Wednesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FY 359775

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FN 381751

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0905  1703  1915  2088  2518  2925  2972  3048  3193  3212  3616  4456  5200  5363  5455  5764  5929  6504  7944  8012  9300  9612  9975

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 359775 FO 359775 FP 359775 FR 359775 FS 359775 FT 359775 FU 359775 FV 359775 FW 359775 FX 359775 FZ 359775

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0427  1250  2456  2962  4498  4621  4853  4860  5935  7499  8026  8867

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0100  0162  0233  0467  2009  2072  2578  3502  4083  4281  4881  5624  5874  6387  6775  7050  7523  7883  8819  8919  9302  9311  9581  9630

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0121  0186  0301  0365  0561  0579  0597  0630  0643  0672  0729  0762  0766  0879  1020  1108  1394  1579  1763  2031  2053  2102  2143  2431  2791  3085  3106  3196  3419  3460  3463  3534  3569  3601  3752  3758  3778  3835  3860  3891  4116  4241  4288  4289  4513  4608  4674  4694  4833  4930  5049  5480  5492  5665  5734  6236  6404  6557  6731  6823  6825  7305  7359  7607  7740  7778  7833  7838  7875  7876  7998  8000  8257  8338  8450  8467  8503  8526  8538  8584  8598  8894  8955  8973  9143  9180  9203  9312  9421  9552  9673  9698  9732  9802  9957 9998

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0033  0045  0052  0200  0309  0394  0433  0511  0530  0887  0974  1091  1124  1286  1367  1387  1506  1562  1652  1826  1970  2067  2098  2178  2510  2528  2685  2749  2768  2782  2805  2818  2835  2851  2958  3098  3290  3304  3324  3390  3442  3508  3633  3646  3819  3846  3940  3999  4094  4129  4181  4482  4532  4544  4593  4596  4622  4660  4718  4739  4891  4902  4924  5150  5280  5385  5394  5522  5540  5612  5740  5835  5879  6152  6157  6291  6337  6340  6370  6373  6376  6693  6745  6841  6914  7012  7071  7085  7211  7251  7267  7275  7313  7425  7453  7474  7600  7775  7821  7870  7879  7912  7916  7928  7958  7967  8022  8045  8155  8255  8661  8831  8843  8853  8988  9007  9024  9071  9230  9265  9328  9655  9822  9885  9895  9922

08:54 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

08:53 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818