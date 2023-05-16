Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 16-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 16 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-718 Monday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WC 134718
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WA 754003
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WA 525881 WB 398195 WC 629549 WD 794521 WE 280107 WF 142215 WG 368918 WH 885986 WJ 329568 WK 450576 WL 153318 WM 380854
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 134718 WB 134718 WD 134718 WE 134718 WF 134718 WG 134718 WH 134718 WJ 134718 WK 134718 WL 134718 WM 134718
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1174 1203 1697 2022 2091 2638 3228 3573 3678 4182 6776 7201 7864 8269 8964 8967 9173 9862
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2454 4146 4725 5329 5940 6154 6676 6966 7371 7390
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0042 2498 2970 3726 4073 5754 6060 6175 6869 7899 8210 8623 9458 9590
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0058 0063 0259 0492 0515 0592 0597 0831 0905 1158 1204 1289 1403 1470 1537 1676 1817 1983 2070 2078 2110 2124 2215 2833 2869 2937 3074 3104 3163 3321 3370 3430 3437 3518 3588 3615 3646 3882 4014 4567 4694 4704 4743 4837 4948 4993 5717 5779 5881 6044 6082 6183 6262 6383 6417 6478 6552 6652 6949 7112 7376 7483 7701 7790 7865 7939 8018 8077 8169 8349 8478 8750 8752 8860 9020 9280 9292 9650 9979
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0003 0178 0295 0454 0471 0526 0565 0595 0636 0798 0819 0877 1020 1206 1243 1249 1379 1496 1675 2002 2012 2173 2204 2269 2395 2418 2509 2562 2577 2604 2652 2694 2973 3022 3266 3342 3522 3540 3636 3647 3732 3740 3768 3825 3887 3946 3969 4498 4600 4772 4842 4844 4945 5065 5077 5156 5181 5217 5338 5347 5363 5492 5559 5595 5617 5695 5773 5786 5858 5979 5986 6000 6050 6097 6167 6266 6280 6349 6457 6509 6724 6819 7027 7075 7116 7132 7190 7252 7312 7344 7445 7480 7660 7754 7920 7933 8054 8075 8280 8347 8452 8455 8569 8663 8761 8785 8944 8955 9001 9119 9140 9170 9220 9242 9298 9317 9361 9444 9506 9562 9705 9764 9797 9805 9848 9889
Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi-365 Today
The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹75,00,000/-, Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹5,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹2,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹200/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.