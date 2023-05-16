topStoriesenglish2608695
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 16-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-365" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 16, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-365" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 16 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-365 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

16 May 2023
11:10 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

11:09 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-718 Monday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WC 134718

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WA 754003

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WA 525881 WB 398195 WC 629549 WD 794521 WE 280107 WF 142215 WG 368918 WH 885986 WJ 329568 WK 450576 WL 153318 WM 380854

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 134718 WB 134718 WD 134718 WE 134718 WF 134718 WG 134718 WH 134718 WJ 134718 WK 134718 WL 134718 WM 134718

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1174 1203 1697 2022 2091 2638 3228 3573 3678 4182 6776 7201 7864 8269 8964 8967 9173 9862

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2454 4146 4725 5329 5940 6154 6676 6966 7371 7390

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0042 2498 2970 3726 4073 5754 6060 6175 6869 7899 8210 8623 9458 9590

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0058  0063  0259  0492  0515  0592  0597  0831  0905  1158  1204  1289  1403  1470  1537  1676  1817  1983  2070  2078  2110  2124  2215  2833  2869  2937  3074  3104  3163  3321  3370  3430  3437  3518  3588  3615  3646  3882  4014  4567  4694  4704  4743  4837  4948  4993  5717  5779  5881  6044  6082  6183  6262  6383  6417  6478  6552  6652  6949  7112  7376  7483  7701  7790  7865  7939  8018  8077  8169  8349  8478  8750  8752  8860  9020  9280  9292  9650  9979

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0003  0178  0295  0454  0471  0526  0565  0595  0636  0798  0819  0877  1020  1206  1243  1249  1379  1496  1675  2002  2012  2173  2204  2269  2395  2418  2509  2562  2577  2604  2652  2694  2973  3022  3266  3342  3522  3540  3636  3647  3732  3740  3768  3825  3887  3946  3969  4498  4600  4772  4842  4844  4945  5065  5077  5156  5181  5217  5338  5347  5363  5492  5559  5595  5617  5695  5773  5786  5858  5979  5986  6000  6050  6097  6167  6266  6280  6349  6457  6509  6724  6819  7027  7075  7116  7132  7190  7252  7312  7344  7445  7480  7660  7754  7920  7933  8054  8075  8280  8347  8452  8455  8569  8663  8761  8785  8944  8955  9001  9119  9140  9170  9220  9242  9298  9317  9361  9444  9506  9562  9705  9764  9797  9805  9848  9889

11:07 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi-365 Today

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹75,00,000/-, Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹5,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹2,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹200/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.

