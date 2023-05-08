topStoriesenglish2604373
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-717 Monday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - 1st Prize 75 LAKHS

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 08-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN WIN". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "WIN WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of WIN WIN W-717 received Rs. 75 lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-717" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 08, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-717" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 08 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-717 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-717 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

08 May 2023
01:15 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: AKSHAYA AK-598 Sunday Winners

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-598 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AT 317545

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 309776

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 445056 AO 120250 AP 666333 AR 270045 AS 147433 AT 217480 AU 142052 AV 929786 AW 496446 AX 391530 AY 443720 AZ 850866

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 317545 AO 317545 AP 317545 AR 317545 AS 317545 AU 317545 AV 317545 AW 317545 AX 317545 AY 317545 AZ 317545

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0095  0558  0604  0713  1192  1410  2523  2704  2771  2834  2849  3529  4444  5129  5931  6571  9581  9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2002  2025  3941  4815  5043  8203  9079

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 2349  8217  3513  4115  2911  2724  0656  1470  5311  0413  2466  8260  8073  2076  1830  4954  5676  7241  2407  6411  4376  2975  5968  6102  1549  9442

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0005  0239  0304  0931  0956  1155  1265  1376  1443  1461  1579  1779  1844  2100  2109  2113  2307  2864  3086  3371  3439  3524  3530  3667  3964  3991  4057  4067  4119  4300  4498  4803  4894  4901  5545  5799  5925  5945  5997  6104  6124  6183  6258  6532  6553  6812  7194  7735  7915  8060  8105  8130  8280  8309  8759  8787  8950  8970  8973  8986  9106  9450  9572  9580  9584  9688  9702  9792  9823  9868  9888  9913

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0091  0145  0217  0272  0388  0456  0544  0745  0827  0859  0871  0883  0948  1072  1111  1269  1279  1306  1333  1344  1366  1406  1478  1547  1620  1770  1845  2338  2399  2453  2529  2645  2650  2680  2693  2713  2887  2904  2905  2979  3284  3330  3361  3534  3545  3596  3663  3669  3705  3781  3920  3947  3999  4220  4266  4532  4539  4540  4583  4587  4616  4806  4821  4826  4850  4869  4967  5246  5279  5297  5365  5379  5497  5522  5618  5861  5990  6125  6246  6249  6315  6451  6555  6658  6713  6784  6843  6851  6868  6879  7018  7022  7087  7110  7180  7216  7310  7465  7585  7890  7906  7980  8070  8220  8230  8299  8425  8487  8535  8536  8660  8789  9142  9230  9278  9332  9354  9454  9488  9491  9556  9777  9954

01:14 AM

Kerala State Lotteries Results

Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "75 Lakhs" rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government

01:14 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

