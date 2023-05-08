Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-717 Monday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - 1st Prize 75 LAKHS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 08-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN WIN". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "WIN WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of WIN WIN W-717 received Rs. 75 lakhs today.
The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-717" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 08, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-717" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 08 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-717 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-717 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results: AKSHAYA AK-598 Sunday Winners
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-598 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AT 317545
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 309776
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 445056 AO 120250 AP 666333 AR 270045 AS 147433 AT 217480 AU 142052 AV 929786 AW 496446 AX 391530 AY 443720 AZ 850866
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 317545 AO 317545 AP 317545 AR 317545 AS 317545 AU 317545 AV 317545 AW 317545 AX 317545 AY 317545 AZ 317545
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0095 0558 0604 0713 1192 1410 2523 2704 2771 2834 2849 3529 4444 5129 5931 6571 9581 9877
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2002 2025 3941 4815 5043 8203 9079
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 2349 8217 3513 4115 2911 2724 0656 1470 5311 0413 2466 8260 8073 2076 1830 4954 5676 7241 2407 6411 4376 2975 5968 6102 1549 9442
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0005 0239 0304 0931 0956 1155 1265 1376 1443 1461 1579 1779 1844 2100 2109 2113 2307 2864 3086 3371 3439 3524 3530 3667 3964 3991 4057 4067 4119 4300 4498 4803 4894 4901 5545 5799 5925 5945 5997 6104 6124 6183 6258 6532 6553 6812 7194 7735 7915 8060 8105 8130 8280 8309 8759 8787 8950 8970 8973 8986 9106 9450 9572 9580 9584 9688 9702 9792 9823 9868 9888 9913
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0091 0145 0217 0272 0388 0456 0544 0745 0827 0859 0871 0883 0948 1072 1111 1269 1279 1306 1333 1344 1366 1406 1478 1547 1620 1770 1845 2338 2399 2453 2529 2645 2650 2680 2693 2713 2887 2904 2905 2979 3284 3330 3361 3534 3545 3596 3663 3669 3705 3781 3920 3947 3999 4220 4266 4532 4539 4540 4583 4587 4616 4806 4821 4826 4850 4869 4967 5246 5279 5297 5365 5379 5497 5522 5618 5861 5990 6125 6246 6249 6315 6451 6555 6658 6713 6784 6843 6851 6868 6879 7018 7022 7087 7110 7180 7216 7310 7465 7585 7890 7906 7980 8070 8220 8230 8299 8425 8487 8535 8536 8660 8789 9142 9230 9278 9332 9354 9454 9488 9491 9556 9777 9954
Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "75 Lakhs" rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.