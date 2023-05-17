Live | Kerala Lottery Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Lucky Draw Date Announced - 1st Prize 12 Crores

Vishu Bumper 2023 edition of the Kerala State Lottery is about to go live. This Vishu Bumper has a first prize worth Rs 12 crore available. Beginning in March 2023, sales of the Kerala Vishu bumper lottery, BR-91, have begun. Only 300 rupees will get you a Vishu bumper 2023 lottery ticket.

Check Kerala Lottery Result VISHU BUMPER BR-91 24 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 lAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 lAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 300 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Kerala Bumper Lottery 1st Prize Winner Details

Summer Bumper: Rs 6 crore

Vishu Bumper: Rs 12 crore

Monsoon Bumper: Rs 5 crore

Thiruvonam Bumper: Rs 35 crore

Pooja Bumper: Rs 20 crore

Xmas New Year Bumper: 25 crore