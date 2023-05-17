Live | Kerala Lottery Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Lucky Draw Date Announced - 1st Prize 12 Crores
Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 Result Date: In the third week of May, the Indian state of Kerala holds the Vishu bumper lottery. Participants can see the Vishu bumper BR-91 lottery results after they are officially revealed on May 24, 2023, live at 2 p.m. On May 24, 2023, the Kerala Lottery Results Draw will be held in Thiruvananthapuram at Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction. Check the latest updates on every Vishu bumper lottery here on Zee News English.
- Within 30 days of the lottery, the prize ticket and all other paperwork must be turned in by the lottery winner.
- You can collect prizes at the relevant district lottery offices up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakhs.
- The Kerala Lottery Result for VISHU BUMPER BR-91 will be made public on May 24, 2023.
Trending Photos
Vishu Bumper 2023 edition of the Kerala State Lottery is about to go live. This Vishu Bumper has a first prize worth Rs 12 crore available. Beginning in March 2023, sales of the Kerala Vishu bumper lottery, BR-91, have begun. Only 300 rupees will get you a Vishu bumper 2023 lottery ticket.
Check Kerala Lottery Result VISHU BUMPER BR-91 24 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 lAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 lAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 300 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
3rd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakhs
4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakhs
5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakhs
6th Prize: Rs. 5000
7th Prize: Rs. 2000
8th Prize: Rs. 1000
9th Prize: Rs. 500
10th Prize: Rs 300
Kerala Bumper Lottery 1st Prize Winner Details
Summer Bumper: Rs 6 crore
Vishu Bumper: Rs 12 crore
Monsoon Bumper: Rs 5 crore
Thiruvonam Bumper: Rs 35 crore
Pooja Bumper: Rs 20 crore
Xmas New Year Bumper: 25 crore
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
VISHU BUMPER Lottery: Documents Needed To Claim Prize
A claim form and a self-attested Photocopy of the ticket’s front and back.
Two of the prize winner’s passport-size photos, properly authenticated by a Notary or Gazetted Officer.
A receipt for the prize money in the appropriate form, with the winner’s complete address and a revenue stamp for Rs. 1 (Download Here).
Guardianship certification from a reputable agency is required if the award recipient is a minor.
When making a joint claim, one of the prize recipients must have permission to accept the cash and must sign a “Joint Declaration” on stamp paper costing Rs. 50.
PAN Card copy that has been self-attested.
Identification document that has been attested (such as a copy of a ration card, driver’s license, passport, or election ID card).
VISHU BUMPER Lottery: How To Claim
Within 30 days of the lottery, the prize ticket and all other paperwork must be turned in by the lottery winner.
You can collect prizes at the relevant district lottery offices up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakhs.
Winning tickets worth more than one million rubles are delivered to the director of state lotteries when the winner's signature, name, and address on the ticket's back are confirmed and the required documentation is presented.
Kerala Lottery Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91
KN Balagopal, the finance minister, announced a Vishu bumper draw for 2023 during the lottery draw that was held on Saturday at Gorki Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The assembly was presided over by the transport minister, Antony Raju, who was in attendance. This year, the Vishu Bumper lottery is being offered by the lottery department in a total of six series.