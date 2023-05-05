Live | Kerala Lottery Today: NIRMAL NR-327 Friday Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 05-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is NIRMAL. Each Friday at 3 PM, the NIRMAL lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the NIRMAL lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. NIRMAL lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Kerala Lottery Results (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-327" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 05, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-327" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 05 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-327 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-327 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-468 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PG 853989
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PE 372785
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: PA 145571 PB 671439 PC 187790 PD 904456 PE 158096 PF 289942 PG 163813 PH 880905 PJ 340525 PK 323313 PL 279751 PM 239093
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 853989 PB 853989 PC 853989 PD 853989 PE 853989 PF 853989 PH 853989 PJ 853989 PK 853989 PL 853989 PM 853989
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0959 1023 1420 2727 2925 3768 4857 5919 6124 6913 7172 7776 8034 8156 8518 8558 9453 9667
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 7468 0141 1200 8298 3445 7592 2813 8152 4873 7323 4582 8766 0680 9382 7101 6800 3854 9455 0077 3654 4019 8694 8313 2337 1492 5283 2655 3858 5828 1000 3864 6316 0660 6900
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0109 0242 0298 0378 0380 0477 0492 0992 1075 1083 1284 1294 1323 1411 1530 1622 1638 1658 1797 1915 1990 2124 2231 2380 2908 2960 3098 3149 3783 3942 4230 4334 4601 4984 4991 5194 5506 5590 5981 6177 6460 6551 6614 6675 6755 6843 6951 6962 7262 7302 7368 7456 7503 7655 8189 8243 8486 8489 8501 8531 8611 8664 8752 8758 8830 8868 8885 8920 8988 9111 9283 9338 9339 9552 9580 9626 9684 9798 9844 9879
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0066 0110 0111 0132 0148 0307 0345 0364 0419 0499 0503 0540 0557 0617 0622 0625 0634 0646 0782 0820 0931 1080 1089 1268 1413 1491 1523 1578 1611 1651 1801 1812 1931 1937 1970 2181 2209 2355 2371 2597 2945 3026 3047 3143 3151 3159 3166 3199 3217 3320 3338 3535 3538 3879 3889 3902 3982 3996 4164 4205 4246 4468 4509 4513 4711 4715 4788 4879 5021 5109 5266 5427 5549 5596 5660 5691 5809 5816 5852 5960 6036 6101 6149 6262 6371 6419 6463 6516 6522 6559 6609 6731 6973 7063 7139 7169 7276 7499 7660 7813 7960 7978 8094 8225 8230 8235 8343 8386 8467 8479 8548 8619 8652 8720 8740 8832 8959 9056 9170 9177 9192 9260 9444 9513 9761 9885
Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.