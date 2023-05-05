topStoriesenglish2603121
Live | Kerala Lottery Today: NIRMAL NR-327 Friday Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 05-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is NIRMAL. Each Friday at 3 PM, the NIRMAL lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the NIRMAL lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. NIRMAL lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

May 05, 2023

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-327" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 05, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-327" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 05 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-327 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-327 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

05 May 2023
09:52 AM

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-468 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PG 853989

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PE 372785

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: PA 145571  PB 671439  PC 187790  PD 904456  PE 158096  PF 289942  PG 163813  PH 880905  PJ 340525  PK 323313  PL 279751  PM 239093

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 853989  PB 853989  PC 853989  PD 853989  PE 853989  PF 853989  PH 853989  PJ 853989  PK 853989  PL 853989  PM 853989

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0959  1023  1420  2727  2925  3768  4857  5919  6124  6913  7172  7776  8034  8156  8518  8558  9453  9667

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 7468  0141  1200  8298  3445  7592  2813  8152  4873  7323  4582  8766  0680  9382  7101  6800  3854  9455  0077  3654  4019  8694  8313  2337  1492  5283  2655  3858  5828  1000  3864  6316  0660  6900

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0109  0242  0298  0378  0380  0477  0492  0992  1075  1083  1284  1294  1323  1411  1530  1622  1638  1658  1797  1915  1990  2124  2231  2380  2908  2960  3098  3149  3783  3942  4230  4334  4601  4984  4991  5194  5506  5590  5981  6177  6460  6551  6614  6675  6755  6843  6951  6962  7262  7302  7368  7456  7503  7655  8189  8243  8486  8489  8501  8531  8611  8664  8752  8758  8830  8868  8885  8920  8988  9111  9283  9338  9339  9552  9580  9626  9684  9798  9844  9879

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0066  0110  0111  0132  0148  0307  0345  0364  0419  0499  0503  0540  0557  0617  0622  0625  0634  0646  0782  0820  0931  1080  1089  1268  1413  1491  1523  1578  1611  1651  1801  1812  1931  1937  1970  2181  2209  2355  2371  2597  2945  3026  3047  3143  3151  3159  3166  3199  3217  3320  3338  3535  3538  3879  3889  3902  3982  3996  4164  4205  4246  4468  4509  4513  4711  4715  4788  4879  5021  5109  5266  5427  5549  5596  5660  5691  5809  5816  5852  5960  6036  6101  6149  6262  6371  6419  6463  6516  6522  6559  6609  6731  6973  7063  7139  7169  7276  7499  7660  7813  7960  7978  8094  8225  8230  8235  8343  8386  8467  8479  8548  8619  8652  8720  8740  8832  8959  9056  9170  9177  9192  9260  9444  9513  9761  9885

09:52 AM

Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

09:51 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

